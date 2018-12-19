Morning sports update: DeAndre Hopkins referenced a famous Paul Pierce moment

The Celtics face the Suns at TD Garden tonight at 7:30 p.m., while the Bruins welcome the Ducks on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Following their loss to the Steelers, the Patriots face the Bills at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.

DeAndre Hopkins had his Paul Pierce moment: Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had a huge game on Saturday, catching 10 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Yet it was a brief moment where it appeared he was injured that conjured a comparison in his mind.

Hopkins tweeted a side-by-side photo comparison of his own injury and Paul Pierce during the 2008 NBA Finals:

Squad got me like Paul in the finals pic.twitter.com/uD5RTYlf2Z — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) December 18, 2018

Like Pierce, Hopkins returned to the game after re-aggravating his ankle issue. In the original version, Pierce appeared to have suffered a knee injury during Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Lakers. He quickly returned, however, and helped guide Boston to a win.

Tedy Bruschi isn’t worried about Tom Brady:

On the next episode of the @MichaelSHolley podcast: @TedyBruschi joins to chat & explains that he's not worried about Tom Brady in the slightest 🤷‍♂️ 🎙️SUBSCRIBE now (drops this Thursday) : https://t.co/VmFiESoNbn pic.twitter.com/UwY90hVSkU — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) December 19, 2018

Why John Cena is (sort of) a Patriots fan, and his take on Rob Gronkowski’s possible wrestling career: In a recent ESPN interview, wrestler and actor John Cena offered why he roots for the Patriots.

“I love the long lens aspect of performance over the long term,” said Cena. “Time under tension. When you’re good, you can have a good season, and then be forgotten. When you’re good over a long period of time, that’s amazing. And when you’re good over a long period of time when the circumstances and the element is not supposed to allow that to happen, that’s super impressive.”

And on the subject of Rob Gronkowski, Cena was unequovical on how he thinks the Patriots tight end would fair if he took up wrestling full time.

“I think he’d be a great WWE superstar. I really do. I think he’s got this unbelievable energy and this infectious electricity about him,” said Cena.

“I think if he wants to take off the pads and step right into the arena, he’ll feel right at home.”

Kyrie Irving put Terry Rozier in the spin cycle during practice:

This spin from Kyrie is something else: pic.twitter.com/RyW2HEnpS6 — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) December 18, 2018

Daily highlight: Larry Nance Jr. gave the Cavaliers a rare piece of good news with his Tuesday night tip-in at the buzzer to defeat the Pacers.