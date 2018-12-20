Morning sports update: New York had a polarized reaction to Manny Machado meeting with the Yankees

The Celtics fell at home to the Suns on Wednesday night, 111-103. The Bruins host the Ducks at 7 p.m. tonight.

The Patriots, meanwhile, prepare for a home game against the Bills on Sunday (1 p.m.) of vital importance.

New York’s reaction to Manny Machado: The Yankees met with free agent infielder Manny Machado on Wednesday, and coverage of it again highlighted how the perception around him has been mixed. On paper, Machado is a 26-year-old power-hitting superstar, and exactly the type of player New York fans would love to see put in pinstripes.

Yet comments made by Machado in an October interview with The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal have helped to paint a more complicated picture. Discussing his personality, Machado acknowledged that he doesn’t run hard all of the time.

“Obviously I’m not going to change. I’m not the type of player that’s going to be ‘Johnny Hustle’ and run down the line and slide to first base,” Machado told Rosenthal. “That’s just not my personality, that’s not my cup of tea, that’s not who I am.”

The admission that he doesn’t always hustle has irked some fans, and New York media has reflected this in the coverage of the Yankees’ pursuit of the high-priced free agent.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time,” said ESPN New York radio host Don La Greca. “I really do not remember the Yankees pursuing a free agent that really has the fanbase split over whether they want him or not.”

Reaction to Manny Machado's highly anticipated Yankee Stadium visit. pic.twitter.com/xH5ZCsCiQ5 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) December 19, 2018

New York met with Machado on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. The discussion lasted 90 minutes, which itself became the subject of a joke by local sports network SNY:

Manny Machado's meeting with the Yankees lasted 90 minutes, which is roughly how long it takes him to run from home to first. https://t.co/jJfK23RkKs pic.twitter.com/eFFt96fhzT — SNY (@SNYtv) December 19, 2018

Still, Machado would bring a powerful bat to the Yankee lineup, and fans could easily be won over by his production at the plate. New York is in the hunt for Machado, along with the White Sox and Phillies.

Yankees contingent dined with Manny Machado, his wife and agent tonight in Manhattan. Yanks are interested and in the game, along with Chisox and Phillies. Tour was believed to be those 3 teams, no mysteries. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 20, 2018

Both the New York Post and New York Daily News covered the Machado meeting with characteristic headlines:

The back page: Why the #Yankees are wooing Manny Machado https://t.co/bND6dTEAhA pic.twitter.com/M4jQqwYKQ6 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) December 20, 2018

Stephen A. Smith was not thrilled about Tom Brady being named to the Pro Bowl:

Daily highlight: Kyrie Irving doing Kyrie Irving things.