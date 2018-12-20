Morning sports update: New York had a polarized reaction to Manny Machado meeting with the Yankees

"I really do not remember the Yankees pursuing a free agent that really has the fanbase split over whether they want him or not."

Manny Machado free agent Yankees.
Manny Machado during the National League Championship Series. –Harry How/Getty Images
By
9:47 AM

The Celtics fell at home to the Suns on Wednesday night, 111-103. The Bruins host the Ducks at 7 p.m. tonight.

The Patriots, meanwhile, prepare for a home game against the Bills on Sunday (1 p.m.) of vital importance.

New York’s reaction to Manny Machado: The Yankees met with free agent infielder Manny Machado on Wednesday, and coverage of it again highlighted how the perception around him has been mixed. On paper, Machado is a 26-year-old power-hitting superstar, and exactly the type of player New York fans would love to see put in pinstripes.

Yet comments made by Machado in an October interview with The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal have helped to paint a more complicated picture. Discussing his personality, Machado acknowledged that he doesn’t run hard all of the time.

Advertisement

“Obviously I’m not going to change. I’m not the type of player that’s going to be ‘Johnny Hustle’ and run down the line and slide to first base,” Machado told Rosenthal. “That’s just not my personality, that’s not my cup of tea, that’s not who I am.”

The admission that he doesn’t always hustle has irked some fans, and New York media has reflected this in the coverage of the Yankees’ pursuit of the high-priced free agent.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time,” said ESPN New York radio host Don La Greca. “I really do not remember the Yankees pursuing a free agent that really has the fanbase split over whether they want him or not.”

New York met with Machado on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. The discussion lasted 90 minutes, which itself became the subject of a joke by local sports network SNY:

Still, Machado would bring a powerful bat to the Yankee lineup, and fans could easily be won over by his production at the plate. New York is in the hunt for Machado, along with the White Sox and Phillies.

Both the New York Post and New York Daily News covered the Machado meeting with characteristic headlines:

Advertisement

More from Boston.com:

Boston College signs 16 three-star recruits: While it won’t top any of the national recruiting rankings, Boston College football signed 16 three-star recruits to join its newest class. It’s the Eagles’ highest rated class since 2003. [The Boston Globe]

The Patriots are healthy in December: Despite on-the-field struggles in recent weeks, the Patriots are a healthy roster heading into the final two regular season games. With all of the speculation about their continuing status among the NFL’s elite, New England is quietly well positioned regarding their roster. [Pro Football Talk]

Stephen A. Smith was not thrilled about Tom Brady being named to the Pro Bowl:

TOPICS: Sports News New York Yankees Patriots Celtics
