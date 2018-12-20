Rick Pitino is reportedly set to become coach of Greek team Panathinaikos

Rick Pitino has been looking for a new coaching job since he was fired by the University of Louisville in Sept., 2017 after it became known that his program was connected to a federal corruption investigation.

The 66-year-old Pitino appears to have found his new job, though it’s probably not where he expected it would be. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Pitino will become the next head coach of Greek team Panathinaikos.

Naismith Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino is finalizing a deal to become head coach of EuroLeague power Panathinkaikos of Greece, sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 20, 2018

According to Wojnarowski, Pitino is expected to take over to coach his first game on Dec. 27.

Pitino hasn’t coached a professional team since he left the Celtics in Jan., 2001. Boston’s record at the time was a disappointing 12-22 (and had been 102-146 during the entirety of his time as coach).

Coaching overseas for the first time, Pitino inherits an interesting Panathinaikos roster, which includes Thanasis Antetokounmpo, brother of NBA superstar Giannis. The team is currently immersed in competition on multiple fronts, including the Greek League and the EuroLeague (where the team is currently 6-7).

Panathinaikos is owned by Dimitris Giannakopoulos, who has been a polarizing figure in his involvement with the club and EuroLeague basketball. Ginnakopoulos has been frequently fined, including a 2015 incident in which he threatened the lives of several basketball officials.