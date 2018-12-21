Morning sports update: Chris Herren Jr. received a surprise scholarship from BC basketball

The Bruins downed the Ducks at TD Garden on Thursday night, 3-1. Boston will host the Predators on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Celtics play the Bucks at home Friday night, with tipoff set for 8 p.m. The Patriots face the Bills at 1 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Chris Herren Jr. got a surprise holiday gift: Chris Herren Jr. received a holiday gift this week when Boston College men’s basketball coach Jim Christian surprised him with a full scholarship.

Herren, a freshman, has been playing at BC on a financial aid agreement. Herren has seen his minutes rise in the last few games and had a career-high 22 points against Fairfield in a 77-67 win Dec. 16.

After it appeared Christian had given out gifts to every other player and “forgotten” Herren, the coach pulled out a white envelope with a paper inside.

Herren had a delayed reaction, but at the mention of “scholarship,” his teammates erupted with joy:

Boston College men’s basketball is currently 8-2, with ACC conference games set to begin in January.

Herren’s father, Chris Sr., was a Massachusetts basketball icon, though he never fulfilled early expectations due to substance abuse. His time at BC was cut short when he was expelled due to failed drug tests.

More from Boston.com:

The latest on Craig Kimbrel:

According to a source, it appears that the Red Sox are waiting to see what happens with Craig Kimbrel before making any moves in the relief market. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 21, 2018

Jermaine Wiggins on Josh Gordon:

Jermaine Wiggins calls in unprompted: "When you choose to continue doing these things, you'd rather do drugs over playing football…he's where he is because it's self-inflicted" — Mut & Callahan (@MutCallahan) December 21, 2018

Alex Cora named one of the Bostonians of the Year for 2018: Red Sox manager Alex Cora was chosen as one of the Boston Globe Magazine’s Bostonians of the Year, along with representative-elect Ayanna Pressley. Here’s what Cora had to say about it. [Globe Magazine]

One of the plays of 2018:

I just remembered how absolutely ruthless Jocelyne Lamoureux’s gold-medal winning shootout goal was. Undoubtedly one of the best sports highlights of 2018 pic.twitter.com/9wYqHWkQLs — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 21, 2018

On this day: In 1968, Stowe’s gondola opened for the first time.

And in 1997, Barry Sanders became the third NFL player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.

Because it's @barrysanders' birthday… Enjoy the gift of highlights from the year he hit 2,000 rushing yards! 🎁 pic.twitter.com/cfsjMIaATp — NFL (@NFL) July 17, 2018

Daily highlight: A nicely worked goal from the Bruins, with Brad Marchand’s move to get open, followed by a well-placed pass culminating with Torey Krug’s finish.