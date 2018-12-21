Morning sports update: Chris Herren Jr. received a surprise scholarship from BC basketball

Also: Jermaine Wiggins on Josh Gordon, the latest on Craig Kimbrel, and a quality Bruins goal.

Chris Herren Jr. Scholarship Video.
Chris Herren Jr. drives the lane against Providence. –Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff
By
9:26 AM

The Bruins downed the Ducks at TD Garden on Thursday night, 3-1. Boston will host the Predators on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Celtics play the Bucks at home Friday night, with tipoff set for 8 p.m. The Patriots face the Bills at 1 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Chris Herren Jr. got a surprise holiday gift: Chris Herren Jr. received a holiday gift this week when Boston College men’s basketball coach Jim Christian surprised him with a full scholarship.

Herren, a freshman, has been playing at BC on a financial aid agreement. Herren has seen his minutes rise in the last few games and had a career-high 22 points against Fairfield in a 77-67 win Dec. 16.

Advertisement

After it appeared Christian had given out gifts to every other player and “forgotten” Herren, the coach pulled out a white envelope with a paper inside.

Herren had a delayed reaction, but at the mention of “scholarship,” his teammates erupted with joy:

Boston College men’s basketball is currently 8-2, with ACC conference games set to begin in January.

Herren’s father, Chris Sr., was a Massachusetts basketball icon, though he never fulfilled early expectations due to substance abuse. His time at BC was cut short when he was expelled due to failed drug tests.

More from Boston.com:

The latest on Craig Kimbrel:

Jermaine Wiggins on Josh Gordon:

Alex Cora named one of the Bostonians of the Year for 2018: Red Sox manager Alex Cora was chosen as one of the Boston Globe Magazine’s Bostonians of the Year, along with representative-elect Ayanna Pressley. Here’s what Cora had to say about it. [Globe Magazine]

One of the plays of 2018:

On this day: In 1968, Stowe’s gondola opened for the first time.

And in 1997, Barry Sanders became the third NFL player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.

Daily highlight: A nicely worked goal from the Bruins, with Brad Marchand’s move to get open, followed by a well-placed pass culminating with Torey Krug’s finish.

Advertisement

TOPICS: Sports News Red Sox Boston College College Sports Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Torey Krug
Bruins
With a goal and one spectacular assist, Torey Krug put on quite a show December 21, 2018 | 8:18 AM
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates a teammate's goal as Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) looks on in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Boston. The Bruins won 3-1.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-1 win over the Ducks December 21, 2018 | 7:38 AM
Media
98.5 The Sports Hub signs ‘Toucher and Rich’ to multi-year extension December 21, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak keeps his eye on the puck in the third period.
Bruins
Halak, Pastrnak lead Bruins to 3-1 win over Ducks December 20, 2018 | 10:12 PM
Aron Baynes
Celtics
Aron Baynes out 4-6 weeks after finger surgery December 20, 2018 | 8:02 PM
Rick Pitino in 2016.
NBA
Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino could return to coaching December 20, 2018 | 5:08 PM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Players express surprise, support for Josh Gordon December 20, 2018 | 4:09 PM
Chris Hogan Patriots depth chart
Patriots
Without Josh Gordon, here's who the Patriots have at wide receiver December 20, 2018 | 3:41 PM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Did the Patriots make a mistake in trading for Josh Gordon? December 20, 2018 | 3:16 PM
Rick Pitino
Sports News
Rick Pitino is reportedly set to become coach of Greek team Panathinaikos December 20, 2018 | 3:10 PM
These cleats, worn by Tom Brady in the Patriots' victory against Minnesota on Dec. 2, are drawing plenty of attention in an NFL auction.
Patriots
Nebraska-based 'Tom Brady of the outlet industry' bids $20K for his cleats December 20, 2018 | 3:00 PM
Josh Gordon reaction
Patriots
'I am sick and tired of this guy getting chances' December 20, 2018 | 1:04 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) celebrates his touchdown with Tom Brady during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Patriots
A rundown of everything you need to know before the Patriots host the Bills Sunday December 20, 2018 | 12:37 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Robert Williams still has a ways to go — and other takeaways from the Celtics' sloppy showing against the Suns December 20, 2018 | 10:42 AM
Manny Machado free agent Yankees.
Sports News
New York had a polarized reaction to Manny Machado meeting with the Yankees December 20, 2018 | 9:47 AM
New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Patriots
Patriots receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely December 20, 2018 | 9:47 AM
Kyrie Irving plays some aggressive defense from around the back of the Suns Devin Booker during the fourth quarter on Wednesday night.
Celtics
'When we try, we're in the game all the time. And then when we don't, we're clearly not.' December 20, 2018 | 7:50 AM
Jaylen Brown drives against Phoenix forward T.J. Warren during the first quarter of Wednesday's Celtics loss to the Suns at TD Garden.
Celtics
Celtics lose Aron Baynes, then game to bottom-dwelling Suns December 19, 2018 | 10:25 PM
Aron Baynes
Celtics
Aron Baynes breaks hand December 19, 2018 | 8:48 PM
BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 23: A general view of the center field bleachers prior to Game One of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 23, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Red Sox
The Red Sox want to improve the bleacher seats at Fenway Park. Here's how. December 19, 2018 | 7:08 PM
Michael Brantley, frequently a strong performer for Cleveland against the Red Sox in his career, is headed to the Houston team that lost in the ALCS.
MLB
One of baseball's better hitters against the Red Sox is headed to Houston December 19, 2018 | 5:28 PM
Pete Frates
Media
Netflix to develop a movie about Pete Frates’s life December 19, 2018 | 4:15 PM
Tom Brady
Sports Q
Do you believe Tom Brady is playing through a significant injury? December 19, 2018 | 3:29 PM
United States' Missy Franklin reacts to her gold medal win in the women's 200-meter backstroke final at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
Olympics
Olympic swimmer Missy Franklin announces her retirement in open letter December 19, 2018 | 2:40 PM
Sony Michel
Patriots
Sony Michel recalls what he was thinking the night he got drafted December 19, 2018 | 2:17 PM
A view of Killington.
Skiing
Here are the ski areas Boston.com voters chose as New England's best December 19, 2018 | 2:08 PM
Zion Williamson
College Sports
'He's not like anybody:' Duke's Zion Williamson is 1-of-a-kind December 19, 2018 | 11:44 AM
Paul Pierce is carried off the floor in the 2008 NBA Finals.
Sports News
DeAndre Hopkins referenced a famous Paul Pierce moment in a humorous tweet December 19, 2018 | 10:14 AM
Patrice Bergeron, Torey Krug
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron could return to Bruins this weekend December 19, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
'I want to make sure I don’t get caught up with, ‘This is me,’ or give up too much privacy' December 18, 2018 | 10:00 PM