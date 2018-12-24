Morning sports update: Rodney Harrison is ‘really worried about the New England Patriots’

"I wouldn’t be afraid to go into New England."

Rodney Harrison Tom Brady Patriots
Rodney Harrison on the NBC set in 2017. –Darron Cummings / AP
By
9:21 AM

The Patriots defeated the Bills on Sunday, 24-12, clinching New England’s 10th straight AFC East division title.

Because the Eagles beat the Texans, the Patriots are also back in a position to clinch a first round bye in the playoffs with a win over the Jets in Week 17.

Elsewhere, the Bruins fell to the Hurricanes (who donned Hartford Whalers jerseys) in Carolina, while the Celtics beat the Hornets at home, 119-103.

Rodney Harrison is worried about the Patriots: Former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison, now an analyst for NBC’s NFL coverage, expressed his pre-playoff concern about his old team following New England’s win over the Bills on Sunday.

“They got a gift today with the No. 2 seed. I don’t really like the Patriots,” said Harrison. “I’ve never seen Rob Gronkowski look like this. I’ve never seen Tom Brady look like this. I’m really worried about the New England Patriots.”

Gronkowski was held without a catch against the Bills, while Brady struggled. Still, because the Texans lost to the Eagles, New England once again has a playoff bye within its grasp. But visiting Gillette Stadium isn’t a daunting prospect for opposing teams right now, according to Harrison.

“I wouldn’t be afraid to go into New England,” Harrison concluded.

More from Boston.com:

An interesting Donato-Whalers connection:

P.K. Subban with Tom Brady after the game on Sunday:

A Hartford perspective on ‘Whalers Night’ in Carolina: On Sunday, the Hartford Whalers skated again, at least in appearance. For the first time since the Whalers moved to Carolina to become the Hurricanes in 1997, the old green uniforms were broken out in a promotional night orchestrated by the team’s new ownership. For one Hartford observer, it wasn’t insulting. It just fell flat. [The Hartford Courant]

Daily highlight: Though the Mavericks lost in overtime, this game-tying shot from 19-year-old rookie Luka Doncic showed again why he’s one of the most talented young players in the NBA.

