Morning sports update: Rajon Rondo made a ‘Home Alone’ reference at the end of his press conference

Also: Globe sports looks back on 2018, the vulnerability of the top NFL playoff seeds, and the Celtics' synchronized defense.

Rajon Rondo Home Alone
Rajon Rondo makes a pass to Ivica Zubac. –Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By
9:48 AM

The Celtics won in overtime against the 76ers at TD Garden on Christmas Day, 121-114. Kyrie Irving scored 40 points and had 10 rebounds, nailing several major shots including one with less than 30 seconds left in regulation to tie the game:

Elsewhere, the Bruins prepare to host the Devils on Thursday night (7 p.m.), while the Patriots face the Jets at 1 p.m. on Sunday in their regular-season finale.

Rajon Rondo’s holiday mood: Former Celtics guard Rajon Rondo is now plying his trade for the resurgent Lakers. And in one of the NBA’s biggest Christmas Day games, he helped Los Angeles beat Golden State despite LeBron James exiting with an injury.

Advertisement

Rondo, known for his intelligence on the court, also has a sense of humor. In his postgame press conference, he quietly dropped a “Home Alone” reference when wished a Merry Christmas, according to the Los Angeles Times’s Tania Ganguli.

The Lakers will be in Boston on Feb. 7 for an 8 p.m. tipoff against the Celtics.

More from Boston.com:

Favorite 2018 memories from the Globe sports team: In a year that included an Olympics, a World Series, another Super Bowl appearance, and multiple other playoff runs, the Globe sports team had a lot to look back on. [The Boston Globe]

NFL’s top seeds look vulnerable: While the Saints aren’t playing their best football heading into their regular-season finale, the Chiefs are a team that Patriots fans will be eyeing more intently in the near future. With New England still battling for a top seed in the playoffs, it’s worth noting that the Chiefs have now lost two in a row. And, as the Globe’s Ben Volin pointed out, Kansas City has lost almost all of their biggest games of the season. [The Boston Globe]

A Bruin pitches in for Finland: Urho Vaakanainen, a 19-year-old Bruins defenseman prospect, was cleared to play recently after being out for two months due to a concussion. Vaakanainen is currently with the Finnish U-20 team at the World Junior Championships. [The Boston Globe]

Advertisement

He also signed a fan’s autograph from the penalty box:

Max Kellerman doesn’t like the Celtics to win the East. Stephen A. Smith still does.

Daily highlight: The Celtics showed off their synchronized defense against the 76ers on Christmas Day:

TOPICS: Sports News Celtics Bruins Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
'I got 20-plus people from my family here, so I’m acting up, like you guys have no idea' December 26, 2018 | 7:59 AM
Chris Hogan
Patriots
Patriots notebook: Josh McDaniels had a few things to say about the team's pass distribution December 26, 2018 | 5:00 AM
LeBron James
NBA
LeBron James leaves game with strained left groin December 25, 2018 | 11:54 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving scores 40, leads Celtics to 121-114 OT win over Sixers December 25, 2018 | 8:30 PM
NFL
Barring ties, NFC playoff picture is clear, AFC more muddled December 25, 2018 | 6:33 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Despite ups and downs, Patriots' divisional dominance continues December 24, 2018 | 6:07 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
It’s too soon to count out Rob Gronkowski December 24, 2018 | 3:17 PM
NFL
Chiefs fall to 0-2 when trying to clinch AFC's top seed December 24, 2018 | 2:40 PM
LeBron James
NBA
LeBron James apologizes for posting rapper's 'Jewish money' lyric December 24, 2018 | 1:46 PM
Stephen Curry
NBA
Here's the NBA's Christmas Day lineup December 24, 2018 | 12:59 PM
Tom Brady knee injury
Patriots
Tom Brady talked about his knee injury, Josh Gordon, and Patriots haters in WEEI interview December 24, 2018 | 11:28 AM
Rodney Harrison Tom Brady Patriots
Sports News
Rodney Harrison: 'I've never seen Tom Brady look like this' December 24, 2018 | 9:21 AM
Boston Bruins forward Ryan Donato (17) watches as the puck bounces in front of Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34), Janne Kuokkanen (59), and teammate Colby Cave (26) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C.
Bruins
What we learned from the Bruins' 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes December 23, 2018 | 10:12 PM
Celtics
Kyrie Irving scored 25 points in the Celtics' 119-103 win over the Hornets December 23, 2018 | 8:38 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots' win over the Bills December 23, 2018 | 7:19 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady says he is not injured December 23, 2018 | 7:03 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens doesn't downplay Celtics' team meeting December 23, 2018 | 6:58 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman: 'Fly Eagles fly' December 23, 2018 | 5:44 PM
Cordarrelle Patterson
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ division-clinching (if unconvincing) 24-12 win over the Bills December 23, 2018 | 5:21 PM
NFL
AFC playoffs: The Texans gave up the No. 2 seed with a loss to the Eagles December 23, 2018 | 4:38 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Chad Finn: A 10th straight division title by the Patriots should not be overlooked December 23, 2018 | 3:19 PM
Paul Pierce
Celtics
Paul Pierce knows what Celtics are going through as they search for championship form December 23, 2018 | 1:56 PM
Nashville Predators right wing Ryan Hartman (38) goes for the puck in front of Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Cam Ward (30) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Bruins
Predators' Hartman fined $1K for spearing Bruins' Wagner December 23, 2018 | 12:37 PM
LSU map
College Sports
Police: LSU player kills man trying to rob him, teammate December 23, 2018 | 12:14 PM
End Zone Militia member Bob Elliot, left, poses with a fan dressed as Santa Claus in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass.
Sports
Patriots, Texans, Cowboys, Chiefs can win divisions Sunday December 23, 2018 | 11:44 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
The Patriots clinch AFC East title with a 24-12 win over the Bills December 23, 2018 | 11:06 AM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Josh Gordon was suspended for multiple violations of substance abuse policy, report says December 23, 2018 | 10:10 AM
Bruins vs Nashville-Bruins David Pastrnak(left) is hugged by Brad Marchand after Pastrnak's 3rd period goal.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-2 win over the Predators December 23, 2018 | 7:51 AM
Patrice Bergeron celebrates his goal during the first period.
Bruins
Bergeron scores twice in return as Bruins beat Predators 5-2 December 22, 2018 | 4:13 PM
Yasiel Puig reacts to his three-run homer while Boston pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws his glove to the ground in frustration during Game Four of the 2018 World Series.
MLB
Dodgers ship slugger Yasiel Puig to the Reds December 22, 2018 | 3:42 PM