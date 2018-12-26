Morning sports update: Rajon Rondo made a ‘Home Alone’ reference at the end of his press conference

The Celtics won in overtime against the 76ers at TD Garden on Christmas Day, 121-114. Kyrie Irving scored 40 points and had 10 rebounds, nailing several major shots including one with less than 30 seconds left in regulation to tie the game:

Elsewhere, the Bruins prepare to host the Devils on Thursday night (7 p.m.), while the Patriots face the Jets at 1 p.m. on Sunday in their regular-season finale.

Rajon Rondo’s holiday mood: Former Celtics guard Rajon Rondo is now plying his trade for the resurgent Lakers. And in one of the NBA’s biggest Christmas Day games, he helped Los Angeles beat Golden State despite LeBron James exiting with an injury.

🎥 Rajon Rondo played a great game, notching a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/csCbzAnqkA — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 26, 2018

Rondo, known for his intelligence on the court, also has a sense of humor. In his postgame press conference, he quietly dropped a “Home Alone” reference when wished a Merry Christmas, according to the Los Angeles Times’s Tania Ganguli.

Someone said Merry Christmas to Rajon Rondo at the end of his presser. He said back “Merry Christmas” and then, quieter, “ya filthy animal.” — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) December 26, 2018

The Lakers will be in Boston on Feb. 7 for an 8 p.m. tipoff against the Celtics.

He also signed a fan’s autograph from the penalty box:

Daily highlight: The Celtics showed off their synchronized defense against the 76ers on Christmas Day: