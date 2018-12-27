Morning sports update: A former Lions player had a specific criticism of Matt Patricia

The Bruins host the Devils tonight at 7 p.m., while the Celtics tip off at 8 p.m. in Houston against the Rockets.

The Patriots continue to prepare for the regular season finale this Sunday against the Jets at 1 p.m., with a win clinching a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Ex-Lions player says Matt Patricia is ‘consistently’ late to meetings: Lions coach Matt Patricia is coming to the end of a disappointing first season as an NFL head coach. His team has gone 5-10 after back-to-back 9-7 seasons.

According to a former player, Patricia has a fundamental problem: tardiness.

“One former player said the coach was consistently late during his months with the Lions,” wrote Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

This, as Birkett noted, has also been a problem in Patricia’s consistently late arrivals for media availabilities. When asked about the importance of being on time, the former Patriots coordinator gave a vague answer.

“I think it just depends on the situation really,” Patricia told Birkett. “It depends. There’s a pretty busy schedule from those situations I think for everybody. I think fluidity is probably the best answer for you.”

Speculation has ranged about Patricia’s future with the team beyond this season. Despite being in his first year, the team’s step backwards could put him in trouble. Yet Patricia, for his part, said he’s “pretty confident” when asked if he’ll definitely be back in 2019.

More from Boston.com:

Refunds for Boston College bowl game tickets: BC football fans who purchased tickets to the canceled First Responder Bowl through the school can get a refund, according to the school’s athletic director.

To our fans who purchased tickets through BC, you will get a full refund by Jan. 2nd. Also, pick any home athletic event between now and next December and get free tickets for the number of bowl tickets purchased compliments of @BCEagles . Thank you for your support! #WeAreBC — Martin Jarmond (@MartinJarmond) December 26, 2018

The bowl was underway, with the Eagles leading 7-0, but was called off due to lightning strikes. [The Boston Globe]

Additionally, for those who didn’t purchase tickets through BC, here’s how you can get a refund as well:

Due to the cancellation of this year’s SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, ticketholders will have the option of a full game ticket refund OR tickets to next year’s game at no cost, with two additional tickets offered per order. Email info@firstresponderbowl.com — First Responder Bowl (@FRBowl) December 27, 2018

Derrick Rose soaked up the ‘MVP’ chants from Bulls fans during the Timberwolves’ win in Chicago:

D-Rose getting MVP chants in Chicago 🌹 pic.twitter.com/EDDXGpSIt0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2018

‘Flags everywhere’: Neither offense showed up to play in Wednesday’s Cheez-It Bowl between TCU and California. The two teams combined for an ignominious nine interceptions, including this head-scratching trick play from the Horned Frogs:

TCU just attempted the most utterly absurd failed trick play in the history of college football. #CheezItBowl pic.twitter.com/fYbeh1JR5S — Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) December 27, 2018

Bruins prospect Jack Studnicka scored one of Canada’s many goals in a staggering 14-0 win over Denmark in the World Junior Championship:

Daily highlight: Ricardo Pereira’s “magnificent” volley sent Leicester City to a shocking 2-1 win over Manchester City during the Premier League’s busy Boxing Day.