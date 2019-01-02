Morning sports update: What the Yankees’ reported signing of Troy Tulowitzki means for Manny Machado

Also: The Bruins' "Peaky Blinders" look at the Winter Classic, and a near miss mascot fight.

Troy Tulowitzki Yankees
Troy Tulowitzki during 2018 spring training with the Blue Jays. –Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
9:38 AM

The Bruins relished their appearance in the latest NHL Winter Classic, played at Notre Dame Stadium. Boston defeated the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-2.

The Celtics face the Timberwolves tonight at TD Garden, with tipoff set for 8 p.m.

Signing Troy Tulowitzki doesn’t rule the Yankees out of the Manny Machado sweepstakes: The Yankees reportedly agreed to a deal with a 6’3″ shortstop on Tuesday, though it wasn’t Manny Machado. Pending a physical, New York will sign former All-Star Troy Tulowitzki, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

While this might appear to be a signal that the Yankees are no longer pursuing Machado (one of the year’s most sought after free agents), that doesn’t actually seem to be the case. As has been pointed out, Tulowitzki is still owed $38 million from the Blue Jays, who surprisingly released him in December. This means New York will only have to pay the 34-year-old a Major League minimum salary of $555,000.

Meanwhile, Machado is still a strong candidate to end up in pinstripes, though the White Sox and Phillies are also involved.

More from Boston.com:

The Bruins showed up to the Winter Classic looking like “proper gangsters,” a reference to the BBC drama series “Peaky Blinders.” Brad Marchand offered a little more on the backstory after the game.

The NHL commissioner alluded to a possible “marquee event” coming to Boston:

U.S. soccer player Christian Pulisic will join Chelsea (via Dortmund): The two European clubs agreed to a transfer fee of $73 million, more than three times the record for any American player in history. The promising 20-year-old will play the rest of the season with his current club in Germany. In the summer, he will join his new team in London.

The mascots almost got into it during the Texas-Georgia Sugar Bowl on Tuesday. Texas prevailed in the game, 28-21.

On this day in 1994: The Patriots defeated the Dolphins in the regular season finale, 33-27. Speculation hung in the air over the team’s future, as rumors spread that the Patriots could potentially leave for St. Louis. Luckily for New England fans, Robert Kraft wound up buying the franchise later in January, ensuring that the local NFL team stayed in Foxborough.

Daily highlight: David Pastrnak scored in the Winter Classic, and followed with what turned out to be an attempted LeBron James celebration.

