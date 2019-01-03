Morning sports update: What Kevin McHale had to say about LeBron James calling himself the ‘GOAT’

Also: The unwritten part of the Patriots' playbook, Craig Kimbrel's status, and Antonio Brown's Tom Brady DM.

Kevin McHale
Kevin McHale when he was coach of the Houston Rockets. –AP
By
9:30 AM

The Celtics beat the Timberwolves on Wednesday night, 115-102. Gordon Hayward led the team with 35 points.

Kevin McHale on LeBron James’s ‘greatest of all-time’ comments: Celtics legend Kevin McHale recently spoke about LeBron James calling himself the “greatest player of all-time” during an ESPN special.

“We all sit at this table all the time and sing his praises, I think LeBron is a great player. I just think that’s disrespectful honestly to Bill Russell,” McHale explained. He went on to list other past greats.

“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan,” McHale added. “There are just so many. Two of my good…Larry and Magic, just led teams and turned the league around. You don’t need to say that about yourself. Let other people say that for you. I mean I was kind of surprised because I’d read about it, but that’s the first time I’d actually heard him say it, ‘Made me the GOAT.’ I’m like, damn.”

Advertisement

“I just didn’t like the way that sounded to me,” McHale concluded.

More from Boston.com:

The secret part of Bill Belichick’s playbook: There’s a chapter that’s perpetually missing from the Patriots’ defensive playbook. That’s because it seems to exist only in the mind of Bill Belichick. And this year, the team has been utilizing more of it, with great success. [MassLive]

Craig Kimbrel’s playing the waiting game: The Red Sox closer, now a free agent, is spending his offseason awaiting offers from other teams. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Kimbrel “might well be the biggest mystery in free agency not named Harper or Machado.” [ESPN]

Antonio Brown has been all over the news in the last few days: Among his notable activities on Wednesday, Brown shared an old DM with Tom Brady from September on his Instagram story.

And Brown was also a guest on a new Fox television show called “The Masked Singer,” which was filmed in June. He was deemed the worst performer, however, and was eliminated.

On this day: In 1981, the Bruins lost 4-1 to the Colorado Rockies (who eventually became the New Jersey Devils). The game was notable for a massive brawl that involved 36 skaters on both teams. A total of 60 penalties (for 279 minutes) were issued.

Advertisement

Daily highlight: Marcus Smart reached back to complete the alley-oop for the Celtics on Wednesday night.

TOPICS: Sports News NBA Celtics Patriots Bill Belichick NFL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tuukka Rask remains a lightning rod like no other on the Bruins.
Bruins
Some theories on all the rabble surrounding Tuukka Rask January 3, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Carson Smith
Red Sox
Red Sox give Carson Smith minor league deal and spring invite January 3, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Gordon Hayward's monster night — and other takeaways from the Celtics' first win of 2019 January 3, 2019 | 6:48 AM
Gordon Hayward drives by Minnesota's James Nunnally on his way to the basket in the second quarter on Wednesday night.
Celtics
Hayward hits for C's-best 35 in beating Timberwolves January 2, 2019 | 10:49 PM
Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomlin and Antonio Brown were all pointed in the same direction here in 2015, but they're far from it these days.
NFL
The Steelers seem to be coming unglued January 2, 2019 | 10:35 PM
Bruins right wing David Pastrnak celebrates after scoring his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the first period of the Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on Tuesday.
Bruins
David Pastrnak is the Bruins' only All-Star this season January 2, 2019 | 8:47 PM
Lamar Jackson took over the Ravens from Joe Flacco due to injury and hasn't looked back.
NFL
Lamar Jackson, run-happy Ravens potential Patriots road block January 2, 2019 | 8:39 PM
Entertainment
Pro wrestling interviewer 'Mean Gene' Okerlund dies January 2, 2019 | 5:18 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Brad Stevens on Kyrie Irving: 'He’s not doing so hot once he takes those sunglasses off' January 2, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Tom Brady throws a pass against the Jets at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 30, 2018.
Patriots
Why Tom Brady won't get $5 million in contract incentives January 2, 2019 | 2:47 PM
Urban Meyer Ohio State
Patriots
Bill Belichick: 'I go back a long way with Urban' January 2, 2019 | 2:38 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Another Patriot is absent from practice due to the birth of a child January 2, 2019 | 2:11 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving will miss Wednesday's Celtics game vs. the Timberwolves January 2, 2019 | 12:38 PM
College Sports
Purdue super fan Tyler Trent, who inspired with fight against cancer, dies January 2, 2019 | 11:16 AM
College Sports
Texas mascot Bevo topples barricade, charges Georgia bulldog January 2, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Troy Tulowitzki Yankees
Sports News
What the Yankees' reported signing of Troy Tulowitzki means for Manny Machado January 2, 2019 | 9:38 AM
SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - JANUARY 01: Sean Kuraly #52 of the Boston Bruins scores a goal past Gustav Forsling #42 and Cam Ward #30 of the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period during the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on January 01, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Winter Classic win over the Blackhawks January 2, 2019 | 6:56 AM
Christian Pulisic during a Borussia Dortmund Champions League match in Sept., 2018.
Soccer
Christian Pulisic to join Chelsea as most expensive American player January 2, 2019 | 6:30 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
'He smacked the s*** out of me': Here's the latest on Kyrie Irving's eye January 1, 2019 | 7:35 PM
The Bruins celebrate a Patrice Bergeron goal Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Bruins
Bruins display their own version of the Four Horsemen at the Winter Classic January 1, 2019 | 6:56 PM
The Notre Dame leprechaun mascot walks onto the field.
Bruins
Watch the Notre Dame leprechaun take a spill on the Winter Classic ice January 1, 2019 | 6:29 PM
The Bruins took on the Blackhawks on New Year's Day.
Bruins
10 photos from the Bruins' Winter Classic win January 1, 2019 | 5:21 PM
Brandon Saad of the Chicago Blackhawks attempts a shot past Tuukka Rask of the Bruins in the second period.
Bruins
Pastrnak, Bruins top Blackhawks 4-2 in Winter Classic January 1, 2019 | 4:28 PM
Stephon Gilmore turned in a stellar year for the Patriots.
Patriots
Chad Finn: 11 superlatives from the Patriots’ regular season January 1, 2019 | 1:39 PM
Serena Williams of the United States and Roger Federer of Switzerland take a selfie on court following their mixed doubles match during day four of the 2019 Hopman Cup.
Tennis
Roger Federer and Serena Williams compete in mixed doubles January 1, 2019 | 11:57 AM
Tyreek Hill, Devin McCourty
Celtics
Chad Finn: 3 predictions for each Boston sports team in 2019 January 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Crews work to set up a hockey rink and staging for the NHL Winter Classic game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Boston Bruins Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.
Bruins
Bruins and Blackhawks soak in the Notre Dame allure December 31, 2018 | 10:20 PM
Marcus Morris drives against San Antonio's Jakob Poeltl during the first half.
Celtics
Spurs scored 46 in third to race past Celtics, 120-111 December 31, 2018 | 9:30 PM
Bruins
This Winter Classic has special degrees of meaning for Mike Emrick December 31, 2018 | 3:50 PM
Brian Flores
Patriots
A running list of the teams that have reportedly asked to interview Patriots coaches December 31, 2018 | 3:11 PM