30 first tweets from famous Boston athletes

Remember your first tweet?

Jake Debrusk first tweet
Bruins forward Jake Debrusk's first tweet. –Screenshot via Twitter



Tom Brady celebrated April Fools’ Day Monday by joining Twitter in an attempt to fool the world into thinking he was retiring. The rest of Twitter’s response to Brady’s first tweets seemed to give the Patriots quarterback the impression he did not make a great joke.

In the spirit of Brady’s arrival on the social network, here are the first tweets of 30 famous Boston athletes past and present, sent when they joined the platform.

David Ortiz was on his way to Fenway for an early season Red Sox-Yankees game in 2009.

Ortiz went 1-6 on April 24, 2009, with one hit. The Red Sox beat the Yankees 5-4.

Bruins forward Jake Debrusk was 15 years old when he joined in 2011.

Kyrie Irving thanked his first follower.

Marcus Smart was eating lunch when he posted his first tweet.

So was Jackie Bradley Jr.

And maybe Julian Edelman too…

Brad Marchand’s first year of existence on Twitter has been deleted, but here’s his first post upon his return in 2014.

Pedro Martinez promised, as always, to bring the fun.

15-year-old Charlie McAvoy dubbed Justin Timberlake’s “Mirrors” a classic.

Teenage Jayson Tatum apparently thought rapper Drake looked like him.

Mookie Betts ran away with an easy Cornhole victory.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson apparently convinced former Patriot Wes Welker to join Twitter when they were teammates in 2011.

Welker didn’t want Bill Belichick to find out.

Al Horford promoted a 2009 NBA season preview video.

Paul Pierce’s first day on Twitter was a saga.

David Price gave into peer pressure to join.

Curt Schilling’s controversial Twitter existence started casually.

Tedy Bruschi: Short and simple.

Dont’a Hightower’s old Twitter had just started over.

Rob Gronkowski:

Devin McCourty tweeted at his brother Jason as Jason prepared for a game against the Colts in 2009.

Jason’s Titans lost to the Colts 27-17 on Dec. 6, 2009. Jason would later leave his own Twitter account behind; both brothers now tweet from @McCourtyTwins.

Advertisement

J.D. Martinez was “excited” to be on Twitter in 2012 and took hitting notes from one Manny Ramirez just days later.

Tuukka Rask:

Nomar Garciaparra:

Rick Porcello used his first tweet to thank Tigers fans for voting for him to make the 2012 MLB All-Star game.

Chris Sale made it in over his future Red Sox teammate.

Terry Rozier:

Kevin Millar:

Isaiah Thomas:

Torey Krug:

Gordon Hayward:

Last but not least: Celtics rookie Robert Williams.

