30 first tweets from famous Boston athletes

Tom Brady celebrated April Fools’ Day Monday by joining Twitter in an attempt to fool the world into thinking he was retiring. The rest of Twitter’s response to Brady’s first tweets seemed to give the Patriots quarterback the impression he did not make a great joke.

Was this a bad joke? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

In the spirit of Brady’s arrival on the social network, here are the first tweets of 30 famous Boston athletes past and present, sent when they joined the platform.

David Ortiz was on his way to Fenway for an early season Red Sox-Yankees game in 2009.

Ortiz went 1-6 on April 24, 2009, with one hit. The Red Sox beat the Yankees 5-4.

on the way to the field doesnt get better then Red Sox-Yankees — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) April 24, 2009

Bruins forward Jake Debrusk was 15 years old when he joined in 2011.

this is going to be addicting — Jake Debrusk (@JDebrusk) June 9, 2011

Kyrie Irving thanked his first follower.

@mocha012389 thanks for being my first follower!! i really appreciate it — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) June 28, 2011

Marcus Smart was eating lunch when he posted his first tweet.

So was Jackie Bradley Jr.

eating some Golden Corral in Colonial Heights. — Jackie Bradley Jr. (@JackieBradleyJr) December 24, 2010

And maybe Julian Edelman too…

How's your burger? — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 26, 2011

Brad Marchand’s first year of existence on Twitter has been deleted, but here’s his first post upon his return in 2014.

I'm baaaack! Shout out to my #1 fan @ToreyKrug #onemidgettoanother Go B's! #nhlbruins I got the best fans 😉 — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) January 31, 2014

Pedro Martinez promised, as always, to bring the fun.

Holaaaaa! Finally decided to join @twitter. Follow me…we'll have fun.

Mi gente, ya estoy en @twitter_es. Siganme! Bendiciones! — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 26, 2013

15-year-old Charlie McAvoy dubbed Justin Timberlake’s “Mirrors” a classic.

Mirrors is such a jam #wontgetold — Charlie McAvoy (@CMcAvoy44) July 3, 2013

Teenage Jayson Tatum apparently thought rapper Drake looked like him.

“@anKhorman: @HobbsHOMEGROWN he look like drake” lol drake look like me — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) December 28, 2011

Mookie Betts ran away with an easy Cornhole victory.

Jus whooped nelson and pat 23 0 in corhole…#winning — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) May 15, 2011

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson apparently convinced former Patriot Wes Welker to join Twitter when they were teammates in 2011.

@ochocinco has me trying out this twitter thing. How many followers will I have by this Saturday's game?! Thanks och! — Wes Welker (@WesWelker) December 20, 2011

Welker didn’t want Bill Belichick to find out.

Don't tell Bill I'm on here! Thanks! Hahaha! — Wes Welker (@WesWelker) December 20, 2011

Al Horford promoted a 2009 NBA season preview video.

video of me from @atlhawks media day http://bit.ly/dmnh1 talked about the upcoming season and my experience with basketball without borders — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) September 29, 2009

Paul Pierce’s first day on Twitter was a saga.

Man its a beautiful day here in the Beantown I'm just chillen today to all my twitter friends doc gave us the day off so I just plan on … — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) March 28, 2009

l day and playing with my daughter prianna has anyone seen that movie Pineapple express think I may put that on let me no peace — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) March 28, 2009

Ohh yea playoffs around the corner once we get healthy watch out THE CHAMPS r coming — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) March 28, 2009

ocean 13 great movie ive only watch a trillion times wow its saturday and im stuck on the couch i must b getting old — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) March 28, 2009

David Price gave into peer pressure to join.

@caseymweathers i was crushing you yesterday for joining twitter….now look at me….peer pressure — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) December 23, 2009

Curt Schilling’s controversial Twitter existence started casually.

The instance, then WoW, then bed… — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) May 30, 2008

Tedy Bruschi: Short and simple.

Hello Twitter. — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) May 21, 2018

Dont’a Hightower’s old Twitter had just started over.

Had to make a new one because the old twitter was trippin ha — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) November 27, 2010

Rob Gronkowski:

Check out Verizon's NFL Mobile app – live draft video, alerts, player profiles and draft analysis– it's all you need!!! — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) April 21, 2010

Devin McCourty tweeted at his brother Jason as Jason prepared for a game against the Colts in 2009.

Jason’s Titans lost to the Colts 27-17 on Dec. 6, 2009. Jason would later leave his own Twitter account behind; both brothers now tweet from @McCourtyTwins.

@Jmac_30 Wat it izzzzz we here brah — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) December 5, 2009

J.D. Martinez was “excited” to be on Twitter in 2012 and took hitting notes from one Manny Ramirez just days later.

Excited to be back on twitter! — J.D. Martinez (@JDMartinez14) January 16, 2012

Hitting with Manny today pic.twitter.com/NTV1kDSE — J.D. Martinez (@JDMartinez14) January 23, 2012

Tuukka Rask:

It's been a busy summer! Training hard! Excited to be working w/ @FranklinSports on their new Street Hockey line! pic.twitter.com/5W59NH7yRq — Tuukka Rask (@tuukkarask) July 28, 2015

Nomar Garciaparra:

Hey I'm officially on Twitter. Thanks for following — Nomar Garciaparra (@Nomar5) October 2, 2011

Rick Porcello used his first tweet to thank Tigers fans for voting for him to make the 2012 MLB All-Star game.

Chris Sale made it in over his future Red Sox teammate.

The Final Vote has inspired me………. pic.twitter.com/qophzOFdB9 — Rick Porcello (@RickPorcello) July 11, 2014

Terry Rozier:

Aye guys — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) September 7, 2010

So bored..I think bout to do my HW aha — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) September 8, 2010

Kevin Millar:

I've never had a page on myspace, yourspace, outerspace or facebook but I'm now tweeting, so welcome to the dance! I'm now that guyer. — Kevin Millar (@KMillar15) March 4, 2011

Isaiah Thomas:

I need 2 send all these boxes home b4 I shake 2 Chicago NXT week… — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) May 13, 2011

Torey Krug:

Back on Twitter.. It has been a while #howdoesthisthingwork — Torey Krug (@ToreyKrug) January 27, 2013

Gordon Hayward:

Just landed…another solid win…one more — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) November 13, 2010

Last but not least: Celtics rookie Robert Williams.