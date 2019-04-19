Every championship the Bruins, Celtics, Patriots, and Red Sox have won

Boston’s major four sports franchises have won 38 total championships over the years.

The Celtics have dominated title-winning bragging rights all-time with 17 championship wins, by far the most among Boston teams and the most among all NBA teams.

Since 2000, though, the Patriots (6) and Red Sox (3) have won the bulk of the city’s championships, to just one each by the Bruins (2011) and Celtics (2008).

Here is a chronological list of every major major championship by the four main Boston teams:

Bruins

1929: The Bruins defeated the New York Rangers in the Stanley Cup Finals, 2-0.

1939: The Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Stanley Cup Finals, 4-1.

1941: The Bruins swept the Detroit Red Wings in the Stanley Cup Finals, 4-0.

1970: The Bruins swept the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Finals, 4-0.

1972: The Bruins defeated the New York Rangers in the Stanley Cup Finals, 4-2.

2011: The Bruins defeated the Vancouver Canucks in the Stanley Cup Finals, 4-3.

Celtics

1957: The Celtics defeated the St. Louis Hawks in the NBA Finals, 3-4.

1959: The Celtics swept the Minneapolis Lakers in the NBA Finals, 4-0.

1960: The Celtics defeated the St. Louis Hawks in the NBA Finals, 4-3.

1961: The Celtics defeated the St. Louis Hawks in the NBA Finals, 4-1.

1962: The Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, 4-3.

1963: The Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, 4-2.

1964: The Celtics defeated the San Francisco Warriors in the NBA Finals, 4-1.

1965: The Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, 4-1.

1966: The Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, 4-3.

1968: The Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, 4-2.

1969: The Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, 4-3.

1974: The Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals, 4-3.

1976: The Celtics defeated the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals, 4-2.

1981: The Celtics defeated the Houston Rockets in the NBA Finals, 4-2.

1984: The Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, 4-3.

1986: The Celtics defeated the Houston Rockets in the NBA Finals, 4-2.

2008: The Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals 4-2.

Patriots

2001: The Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI, 20-17.

2003: The Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII, 32-29.

2004: The Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX, 24-21.

2014: The Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, 28-24.

2016: The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, 34-28.

2018: The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, 13-3.

Red Sox

1903: The Boston Americans (they became the Red Sox in 1908) defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first modern World Series, 5-3.

1912: The Red Sox defeated the New York Giants in the World Series, 4-3-1.

1915: The Red Sox defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, 4-1.

1916: The Red Sox defeated the Brooklyn Robins in the World Series, 4-1.

1918: The Red Sox defeated the Chicago Cubs in the World Series, 4-2.

2004: The Red Sox swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series, 4-0.

2007: The Red Sox swept the Colorado Rockies in the World Series, 4-0.

2013: The Red Sox defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series, 4-2.

2018: The Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, 4-1.