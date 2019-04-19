Every championship the Bruins, Celtics, Patriots, and Red Sox have won

It's a lot.

Red Sox World Series 2013
The Red Sox have only won the World Series at Fenway Park once since 1918. –John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
By
10:48 AM

Boston’s major four sports franchises have won 38 total championships over the years.

The Celtics have dominated title-winning bragging rights all-time with 17 championship wins, by far the most among Boston teams and the most among all NBA teams.

Since 2000, though, the Patriots (6) and Red Sox (3)  have won the bulk of the city’s championships, to just one each by the Bruins (2011) and Celtics (2008).

Here is a chronological list of every major major championship by the four main Boston teams:

Bruins

1929The Bruins defeated the New York Rangers in the Stanley Cup Finals, 2-0.

1939The Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Stanley Cup Finals, 4-1.

Advertisement

1941The Bruins swept the Detroit Red Wings in the Stanley Cup Finals, 4-0.

1970The Bruins swept the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Finals, 4-0.

1972The Bruins defeated the New York Rangers in the Stanley Cup Finals, 4-2.

2011The Bruins defeated the Vancouver Canucks in the Stanley Cup Finals, 4-3.

Celtics

1957The Celtics defeated the St. Louis Hawks in the NBA Finals, 3-4.

1959The Celtics swept the Minneapolis Lakers in the NBA Finals, 4-0.

1960The Celtics defeated the St. Louis Hawks in the NBA Finals, 4-3.

1961The Celtics defeated the St. Louis Hawks in the NBA Finals, 4-1.

1962The Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, 4-3.

1963The Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, 4-2.

1964The Celtics defeated the San Francisco Warriors in the NBA Finals, 4-1.

1965The Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, 4-1.

1966The Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, 4-3.

1968The Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, 4-2.

1969The Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, 4-3.

1974The Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals, 4-3.

1976The Celtics defeated the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals, 4-2.

Advertisement

1981: The Celtics defeated the Houston Rockets in the NBA Finals, 4-2.

1984The Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, 4-3.

1986The Celtics defeated the Houston Rockets in the NBA Finals, 4-2.

2008The Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals 4-2.

Patriots

2001The Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI, 20-17.

2003The Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII, 32-29.

2004: The Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX, 24-21.

2014The Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, 28-24.

2016The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, 34-28.

Buy Tickets

2018: The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, 13-3.

Red Sox

1903The Boston Americans (they became the Red Sox in 1908) defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first modern World Series, 5-3.

1912The Red Sox defeated the New York Giants in the World Series, 4-3-1.

1915The Red Sox defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, 4-1.

1916The Red Sox defeated the Brooklyn Robins in the World Series, 4-1.

1918The Red Sox defeated the Chicago Cubs in the World Series, 4-2.

2004The Red Sox swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series, 4-0.

2007The Red Sox swept the Colorado Rockies in the World Series, 4-0.

2013The Red Sox defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series, 4-2.

2018The Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, 4-1.

TOPICS: Sports News Patriots Bruins Celtics Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Here's an update on the Celtics' list of draft picks April 19, 2019 | 10:33 AM
Harvard Adam Fox NCAA Hockey
College Sports
Harvard’s Adam Fox is still mulling his options April 19, 2019 | 7:51 AM
David Price Tiger Woods
Red Sox
Red Sox' David Price says he'll skip White House visit because it's 'baseball season' April 19, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Yandy Diaz, Rays
Red Sox
With alarming amount on the line, Red Sox face Rays team excelling at all April 19, 2019 | 6:54 AM
Kate Smith
MLB
Yankees stop using singer's recording of 'God Bless America' while investigating racism April 18, 2019 | 9:23 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Red Sox place Dustin Pedroia on injured list with knee irritation April 18, 2019 | 8:51 PM
Matt Barnes Red Sox closer 2019
Red Sox
Who is the Red Sox closer? Piecing together Alex Cora's strategy so far in 2019. April 18, 2019 | 3:45 PM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick Patriots NFL
Patriots
What experts are saying about the Patriots' 2019 schedule April 18, 2019 | 2:31 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What are the Patriots' needs ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft? April 18, 2019 | 2:08 PM
Skiing
Pro skier Dave Treadway dies after 100-foot plunge into crevasse April 18, 2019 | 1:02 PM
Media
Chad Finn: What’s changed — and what’s stayed the same — in a decade on the sports media beat in Boston April 18, 2019 | 10:46 AM
Paul Pierce Ray Allen Celtics
Celtics
What Ray Allen had to say about the Paul Pierce-Dwyane Wade debate April 18, 2019 | 10:15 AM
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays MLB
MLB
Video: Top prospects Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Michael Chavis traded home runs in Pawtucket April 18, 2019 | 10:03 AM
Charles Johnson New Jersey Wrestling
Sports News
A wrestler was forced to cut his dreadlocks before a match. His town is still looking for answers. April 18, 2019 | 8:59 AM
Daniel Romanchuk 2019 Boston Marathon Handcycle
Marathon
Before Daniel Romanchuk became a Boston Marathon champion, he was a boy learning about sports and his own abilities in Maryland April 18, 2019 | 8:49 AM
Luis Severino
MLB
'I call it ‘CSI: The Bronx’': Yankees baffled by Luis Severino's setback April 18, 2019 | 8:37 AM
Saints Rams NFC Championship Pass Interference
NFL
4 games to circle on the 2019 NFL schedule April 18, 2019 | 8:10 AM
Ryan Brasier, Red Sox, Yankees
Red Sox
The way the Yankees series ended makes the Red Sox' issues crystal clear April 18, 2019 | 8:03 AM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics Indiana Pacers
Celtics
Jayson Tatum looks to soar to new heights in his second playoff run April 18, 2019 | 7:54 AM
Robert Kraft Patriots Owner
Patriots
Florida judge temporarily delays release of Robert Kraft surveillance video April 18, 2019 | 7:53 AM
David Pastrnak Bruins Leafs NHL
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 4 win over the Maple Leafs April 18, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Jayson Tatum has a giant picture of his dunk over LeBron James in his house April 18, 2019 | 6:53 AM
Drake Bruins Maple Leafs
Bruins
The Bruins reaped the benefits of the 'Drake Curse' against the Maple Leafs April 18, 2019 | 6:51 AM
David Griffin
NBA
New Pelicans GM David Griffin: Alvin Gentry is staying — and perhaps Anthony Davis, too April 18, 2019 | 2:18 AM
Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics - Game Two
Celtics
What’s a team to do after blowing double-digit leads in back-to-back playoff games? April 18, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia leaves Red Sox game with left knee discomfort April 17, 2019 | 11:33 PM
New York's Brett Gardner, left, celebrates after hitting a seventh-inning grand slam.
Red Sox
Gardner slam lifts Yanks over Red Sox 5-3 for 2-game sweep April 17, 2019 | 10:19 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo shared a progress update as he returns from an ACL tear April 17, 2019 | 10:04 PM
Boston Bruins v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Four
Bruins
David Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 6-4 to tie series April 17, 2019 | 10:03 PM
Jayson Tatum Celtics
Celtics
Kyrie Irving scores 37 as the Celtics beat the Pacers 99-91 in Game 2 April 17, 2019 | 9:55 PM