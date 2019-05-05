PawSox to unveil sign language jerseys

Curtis Pride, a former major league outfielder who is deaf, is scheduled to attend the announcement.

John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
5:50 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Pawtucket Red Sox are unveiling special uniforms with “PawSox” spelled out in sign language that they will wear at Deaf Awareness Night at McCoy Stadium next month.

The Triple-A team’s uniforms will be revealed Tuesday during a news conference at the Rhode Island School for the Deaf in Providence and in conjunction with the Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf.

The jerseys will be worn June 7 during a doubleheader against the Rochester Red Wings.

Curtis Pride, a former major league outfielder who is deaf, is scheduled to attend the announcement. Pride played 11 seasons in the big leagues including two with the Boston Red Sox.

