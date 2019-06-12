These 4 Boston athletes earn more money than Tom Brady

Tuesday afternoon, Forbes released its annual list of the world’s highest-paid athletes consisting of the top 100 highest-earning players across all sports. The list is organized by total earnings, and broken down by salary/winnings and endorsements.

Among the 10 sports and 25 different countries included, FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi snagged the top spot ($127 million), along with fellow footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar coming in second ($109M) and third ($94). Others in the top 10 include Canelo Alvarez, Roger Federer, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant (ranked in that order).

Boston had six athletes ranked among the world’s best-paid, but even with all his Super Bowl rings, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was ranked toward the bottom of the pack at No. 81. According to Forbes, he earned $27 million in 2018, with endorsements worth $12 million and a $15 million-per-year salary. He may be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks (as well as one of the wealthiest athletes anywhere, with a total net worth estimated at $180 million, as of 2018), but he’s not even the best-paid athlete in New England.

Here are the money-makers who topped him:

25. Kyrie Irving: $43.3 million

Kyrie Irving is currently the highest-paid athlete in Boston, earning a salary of $20.3 million and making $23 million in endorsements. His endorsements this year include a successful shoe deal with Nike that dropped a variety of signature sneakers, such as the “Future is Female” and the “Cereal Pack”. He also released a feature-film, Uncle Drew, and was on the cover of the NBA’s 2K video game.

40. Gordon Hayward: $31.3 million

Hayward signed a free agent contract with the Celtics that is worth $128 million throughout four years, sixth-highest in the NBA. His off-the-court ventures include a shoe deal with Anta, a gaming chair via a partnership with AutoFull Global, and an endorsement with Esport gaming-company HyperX. His endorsements are worth $3 million.

49. Al Horford: $32 million

This past season, Horford had the highest salary cap out of any center in the NBA at $29 million. Amidst free agency, he currently has until the end of June to decide whether he will opt into a $30 million deal with the C’s as a part of his four-year, $113 million contract signed in 2016. Horford also earned $3 million in endorsements.

50. David Price: $31.7 million

Price signed a major $217 million contract with the Red Sox in 2015, the richest deal in baseball (ever) for a pitcher. He also decided to not use his opt-out clause with the Sox last season, after winning the 2018 World Series. While this is not his first time on the list– he was ranked both last year and in 2017 — his average salary of $30.7 million a year, and his $950K in endorsements, earned him a spot this year yet again.

Sox teammate J.D Martinez also made Forbes’ list this year: he was ranked No. 94, earning $25.6 million.