These 4 Boston athletes earn more money than Tom Brady

The Forbes 100 list reveals who makes more than the Patriots QB.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is pictured during a December, 2018 Patriots practice.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is pictured during a December, 2018 Patriots practice. –Jim Davis/The Boston Globe
By
10:46 AM

Tuesday afternoon, Forbes released its annual list of the world’s highest-paid athletes  consisting of the top 100 highest-earning players across all sports. The list is organized by total earnings, and broken down by salary/winnings and endorsements.

Among the 10 sports and 25 different countries included, FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi snagged the top spot ($127 million), along with fellow footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar coming in second ($109M) and third ($94). Others in the top 10 include Canelo Alvarez, Roger Federer, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant (ranked in that order).

Boston had six athletes ranked among the world’s best-paid, but even with all his Super Bowl rings, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was ranked toward the bottom of the pack at No. 81. According to Forbes, he earned $27 million in 2018, with endorsements worth $12 million and a $15 million-per-year salary. He may be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks (as well as one of the wealthiest athletes anywhere, with a total net worth estimated at $180 million, as of 2018), but he’s not even the best-paid athlete in New England.

Advertisement

Here are the money-makers who topped him:

25. Kyrie Irving: $43.3 million

 Kyrie Irving is currently the highest-paid athlete in Boston, earning a salary of $20.3 million and making $23 million in endorsements. His endorsements this year include a successful shoe deal with Nike that dropped a variety of signature sneakers, such as the “Future is Female” and the “Cereal Pack”. He also released a feature-film, Uncle Drew, and was on the cover of the NBA’s 2K video game. 

40. Gordon Hayward: $31.3 million 

Hayward signed a free agent contract with the Celtics that is worth $128 million throughout four years, sixth-highest in the NBA. His off-the-court ventures include a shoe deal with Anta, a gaming chair via a partnership with AutoFull Global, and an endorsement with Esport gaming-company HyperX. His endorsements are worth $3 million.

49. Al Horford: $32 million

This past season, Horford had the highest salary cap out of any center in the NBA at $29 million. Amidst free agency, he currently has until the end of June to decide whether he will opt into a $30 million deal with the C’s as a part of his four-year, $113 million contract signed in 2016. Horford also earned $3 million in endorsements.

50. David Price: $31.7 million

Price signed a major $217 million contract with the Red Sox in 2015, the richest deal in baseball (ever) for a pitcher. He also decided to not use his opt-out clause with the Sox last season, after winning the 2018 World Series. While this is not his first time on the list– he was ranked both last year and in 2017 — his average salary of $30.7 million a year, and his $950K in endorsements, earned him a spot this year yet again.

Advertisement

Sox teammate J.D Martinez also made Forbes’ list this year: he was ranked No. 94, earning $25.6 million.  

 

TOPICS: Sports News Red Sox Celtics Tom Brady Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Anthony Davis Celtics
Celtics
Anthony Davis's agent shared his thoughts on the Celtics trade rumors June 12, 2019 | 10:31 AM
Harvard University Cambridge
Sports News
A former Harvard assistant track coach is pleading guilty to child porn charges June 12, 2019 | 10:23 AM
Boston Bruins Charlie Coyle Marcus Johansson
Bruins
Bruins' depth gives them the edge over the Blues in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final June 12, 2019 | 9:49 AM
Boston Bruins NHL Stanley Cup Final Core Players
Bruins
One more for the Stanley Cup: Unlike Blues, some Bruins have been there, done that June 12, 2019 | 9:19 AM
Gabriele Grunewald competes in the 1,500 meters at the 2017 U.S. Track and Field Championships.
Sports News
Distance runner Gabriele Grunewald dies at 32 after long battle with cancer June 12, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Boston06/06/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Bruins Tuukka Rask makes a 1st period save on a Blues slapshot. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Why Tuukka Rask's big-game performances bode well for the Bruins in Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 8:55 AM
Craig Berube St. Louis Blues
NHL
What the Blues are saying before Stanley Cup Final Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 7:48 AM
Tuukka Rask Tim Thomas Boston Bruins
Bruins
The Tuukka Rask-Tim Thomas comparison is finally legit, with a final chapter looming June 12, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
What the Bruins are saying ahead of one last Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 7:40 AM
Bruins
'I maybe cheated. Maybe not.' June 12, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bruins
Bruins players have long dreamed of winning the Stanley Cup June 12, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Andrew Benintendi ejection
Red Sox
3 ejected in Rangers-Red Sox game June 12, 2019 | 12:42 AM
Texas Rangers' Hunter Pence, right, crosses home plate in front of Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, left, while scoring on his inside the park home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Red Sox
Inside-the-park home run helps Rangers beat Red Sox June 12, 2019 | 12:36 AM
Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia waits in a police truck in the parking lot of the courthouse in Santo Domingo Este for his first court appearance. The appearance was later delayed. Photo: Orlando Barria, for The Boston Globe
David Ortiz
'He didn’t know what they were going to do. He’s a fan of David’s.' June 11, 2019 | 8:45 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Bruins notebook: Zdeno Chara ‘overwhelmed’ by reception before Game 5 June 11, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Bruins
Blues GM Doug Armstrong blasts TD Garden bull gang June 11, 2019 | 8:00 PM
5/23/13: Boston, MA: Former Red Sox manager Terry Francona (left) returned to Fenway Park as the manager of the Cleveland Indians, his first game in the visiting dugout since leaving Boston. He is pictured as he greets Red Sox DH David Ortiz (right) in the visitor's dugout. It occured just after Francona had finished a pre game session with the media. The Cleveland Indians visited the Boston Red Sox in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section: sports topic:Red Sox-Indians (1)
Red Sox
Here's what Terry Francona had to say about David Ortiz June 11, 2019 | 7:23 PM
The Bruins play the Blues in Game 5.
Bruins
How to watch, stream, and listen to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final June 11, 2019 | 5:04 PM
Bruins 1970
Bruins
13 classic photos from the Bruins' 1970 Stanley Cup win June 11, 2019 | 4:55 PM
Boston Bruins Karson Kuhlman NHL
Bruins
What NHL experts are saying about Bruins-Blues Game 7 June 11, 2019 | 3:21 PM
Bruins Fan Banner Captain TD Garden
Bruins
Chad Finn: Who should be the banner captain for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final? June 11, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Boston Bruins NHL Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final: A few things to know about Game 7 June 11, 2019 | 2:00 PM
7-17-2014 Boston, Mass. Over 500 guests attended NVRGT Night hosted by Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester and his Farrah to benefit Pediatric Center Researsh Foundation, the event was held at the House of Blues. L. to R. are Tiffany Ortiz and her husband Red Sox David Ortiz. Globe photo by Bill Brett
David Ortiz
Tiffany Ortiz shares update on husband's recovery from shooting June 11, 2019 | 11:48 AM
Pedro Martinez David Ortiz Red Sox
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez teared up while talking about David Ortiz June 11, 2019 | 11:20 AM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Chris Sale explained how the Red Sox want to 'pick up' David Ortiz June 11, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Rask looks like MVP of Stanley Cup playoffs June 11, 2019 | 10:06 AM
Bruins Blues Stanley Cup Final NHL
Bruins
What the Bruins are saying about playing Game 7 in Boston June 11, 2019 | 9:02 AM
Kevin Durant NBA Finals
NBA
Kevin Durant returns from injury in Game 5 only to hurt his Achilles June 11, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Alex Morgan US Women's Soccer
Soccer
US routs Thailand 13-0 in its first 2019 Women's World Cup match June 11, 2019 | 8:15 AM
Warriors Raptors NBA Finals Game 5
NBA
Warriors stave off elimination, win Game 5 of NBA Finals 106-105 over Raptors June 11, 2019 | 8:08 AM