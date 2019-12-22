Some of 2019’s most memorable games decided by blown calls

The Saints weren't the only team that felt cheated out by a referee's call in 2019.

In this Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) late in the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
In this Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) late in the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
PAUL NEWBERRY
AP
10:04 AM

The New Orleans Saints looked around in disbelief, searching for a yellow flag that never came during the NFL playoffs.

The Auburn Tigers were sure they’d get the ball after a Virginia player appeared to double-dribble in the closing seconds of a thrilling Final Four game, but the refs let it go.

Not long after, the guys in stripes weren’t so lax, whistling a disputed foul that sent the Cavaliers to the line for the winning free throws.

Some of the year’s most memorable games were decided by controversial calls — or, perhaps it would be more appropriate to say, the calls that didn’t get made.

Advertisement

Let’s take a look back at the Top 10 from 2019:

BAYOU BUNGLE

T he Los Angeles Rams advanced to the Super Bowl with an overtime win against the Saints that would not have been possible without an egregious mistake by the officials in the closing minutes of regulation.

Los Angeles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman committed a blatant interference penalty with a helmet-to-helmet hit on Tommylee Lewis well before the pass arrived inside the 5, forcing the Saints to settle for Wil Lutz’s 31-yard field goal.

“I got away with one,” Robey-Coleman conceded.

Jared Goff had enough time to lead the Rams down the field for Greg Zuerlein’s tying field with 15 seconds remaining.

Then Zuerlein won it, 26-23, with a 57-yard kick in overtime.

“It happened right there in front of the person who would be the one to make the call, and everyone in the stands saw it, everyone watching at home on TV saw it,” Saints quarterback Drew Brees said.

In response to the uproar, the NFL changed its rules to allow video reviews of interference calls, though that has seemingly led to even more confusion and complaints this season.

FINAL FOUR TWO-STEP

One year after becoming the first top seed to lose to a No. 16 seed, Virginia appeared headed for more heartbreak in the NCAA Tournament.

Advertisement

The Cavaliers squandered a 10-point lead in the final five minutes to Auburn. But they managed to pull it out, with a big helping hand from the officials.

Virginia’s Ty Jerome appeared to double-dribble for what could have been a decisive turnover. Or Jerome might have been fouled before the mishandle. There was no whistle for either.

With 1.5 seconds left and in need of some magic, Virginia got the ball to Kyle Guy in the corner. He turned and fired as Samir Doughty, hands straight up in the air, bumped into Guy’s hip. The shot was short, bouncing off the rim as Auburn started to celebrate.

Game over? Nope.

Official James Breeding called a foul on Doughty, sending Guy to the free-throw line. He calmly knocked down all three shots to give Virginia a disputed 63-62 win. Two nights later, in another overtime thriller, the Cavaliers captured their first national title by beating Texas Tech.

“We kind of thought we had it sealed,” Auburn’s Bryce Brown said. “I just didn’t agree with the call.”

PAVELSKI PAYBACK

Auburn and New Orleans weren’t the only teams to gripe about the officiating,

The NHL season ended for the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 7 of the playoffs after a major penalty sparked the San Jose Sharks to a 5-4 overtime victory.

On a faceoff in San Jose’s offensive zone with Las Vegas leading 3-0 midway through the third period, Cody Eakin cross-checked Sharks captain Joe Pavelski in the chest. Paul Stastny then bumped Pavelski as he fell to the ice, his helmet slamming down. Pavelski was knocked out and bleeding on the ice.

Advertisement

The officials huddled as a dazed Pavelski was helped to the locker room. They gave Eakin a five-minute major for cross-checking and a game misconduct.

The Golden Knights were livid — especially after the Sharks erupted for four goals during those five minutes with an extra skater.

“They called five minutes for that?” Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault said. “It’s a joke, that’s what it is.”

The Golden Knights tied the game with a goal late in regulation, but Barclay Goodrow’s overtime goal won it for the Sharks, 5-4.

“The boys got together and said this is for Pavs,” San Jose’s Joe Thornton said. “It was just a matter of will, and we willed that one for him.”

The Sharks became just the second team ever to overcome a three-goal deficit in the third period to win a Game 7.

As for the Golden Knights, they had to be content with a call from the NHL apologizing for a penalty that was too harsh.

MIRACLE AT ANFIELD

Add another entry to Liverpool’s long list of storied comebacks.

This time, Lionel Messi and mighty Barcelona were on the receiving end in the semifinals of soccer’s European Champions League.

After romping to a 3-0 win in the first game of the home-and-home, total-goals series, Barca seemed a lock for the final.

But, back on their home turf at Anfield, Liverpool pulled off a stunning 4-0 victory that propelled the club to its sixth European title.

“This club has a big heart, and tonight the heart was pounding like crazy,” manager Juergen Klopp said. “You could feel it all over the world.”

Twenty-four hours later, Tottenham overcame a three-goal halftime deficit on the road, stunning Ajax in the other Champions League semifinal.

“We saw Liverpool last night,” Tottenham fullback Danny Rose said. “It goes to show it’s not over until it is over.”

SUPER OVER

After more than nine stomach-churning hours, the first Super Over in Cricket World Cup history — and perhaps the most extraordinary over ever played — came down to one last ball.

England calmly prevailed in the fading sunlight of Lord’s as New Zealand’s desperate scramble to score what would have been the winning run came up short. So ended the home team’s agonizing 44-year wait to be crowned world champion of the sport it invented.

“The most ridiculous game of cricket to have ever been played,” said Jos Buttler, England’s wicket-keeper.

“The guys are shattered,” countered New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. “It’s devastating.”

FOLLOW THE BOUNCING BALL

Kawhi Leonard got the bounce. Then another. Then another. And, yes, one more.

Finally, the shot fell through, giving the Toronto Raptors a 92-90 victory that bounced the Philadelphia 76ers out of the NBA playoffs.

Leonard’s shot from the corner over Joel Embiid was the first winning buzzer-beater in a Game 7 in NBA history. The ball danced on the rim four times before dropping. It was quite a capper to Leonard’s 41-point masterpiece.

The Raptors would go on to claim their first NBA title by beating the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

“It was great,” Leonard said. “It was a blessing to be able to get to that point and make that shot and feel that moment.”

MEGAN’S MOMENT

Megan Rapinoe capped a remarkable year of sporting excellence and social activism by leading to United States to its second straight Women’s World Cup title.

Rapinoe broke a scoreless tie in the final with a second-half penalty kick, and the Americans went on to beat the Netherlands 2-0.

Rapinoe won the Golden Ball as top player and the Golden Boot as top scorer in the month-long tournament, but her impact went far beyond the field. She sparred with U.S. President Donald Trump and was one of the leading voices on a squad that loudly demanded equal pay with the men’s team.

“We’re such a proud and strong and defiant group of women,” Rapinoe said.

Her trademark victory pose, looking skyward with arms outstretched, also became a worldwide sensation.

BRAVE BLOSSOMS

In the wake of Typhoon Hagibis, host Japan turned in a thoroughly inspiring performance at the Rugby World Cup in its final group stage match against Scotland.

A brilliant display by the team known as the “Brave Blossoms” gave them a big halftime lead. Then they held off a furious Scottish comeback to preserve a 28-21 victory.

Japan advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time. Even though they lost to eventual champion South Africa, their tournament run was just what their battered nation needed after the ferocious storm.

BURROW BESTS TUA

Joe Burrow propelled LSU to the College Football Playoff and himself to the Heisman Trophy with a dazzling display against Tua Tagovailoa and Alabama in college football’s game of the year.

Burrow passed for 393 yards and three touchdowns, answered challenge after challenge, and helped end LSU’s eight-year string of futility against the Crimson Tide.

After the Tigers’ 46-41 victory, Burrow was carried off the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium by his teammates.

““We’ve finally got the tools that we need to beat those guys,” coach Ed Orgeron said. “To have a championship team, you’ve got to have a championship quarterback.”

ANGEL ON THE PITCHER’S MOUND

In their first home game after the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, the Los Angeles Angels honored his memory with a combined no-hitter from Taylor Cole and Félix Peña in a 13-0 victory over Seattle.

The Angels played a practically perfect game on the day before what would have been Skaggs’ 28th birthday.

“He was definitely looking over us tonight,” said Mike Trout, who contributed a 454-foot homer and six RBIs.

Later, officials ruled that Skaggs’ died from an accidental drug overdose, prompting Major League Baseball to start testing for cocaine and opioids.

 

TOPICS: Sports News Baseball NFL Soccer Hockey Football College Sports Basketball NBA
The Bruins dropped to 1-4-4 in their last nine games following their 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.
Bruins
3 takeaways: Bruins' overtime woes continue in 4-3 loss to Predators December 22, 2019 | 8:19 AM
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
NFL
49ers eliminate Rams from playoff contention with 34-31 win December 22, 2019 | 2:10 AM
Washington Wizards' Isaiah Thomas talks with fas in the stands during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
NBA
Isaiah Thomas ejected after confrontation with fan in Wizards' loss to 76ers December 22, 2019 | 12:29 AM
Bruins
Bruins lose in OT, their 8th loss in 9 games December 21, 2019 | 11:18 PM
[Expletive]
After a full day of work, Elandon Roberts gives NSFW description of his role December 21, 2019 | 11:15 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 21: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots reacts after defeating the Buffalo Bills 24-17 in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Patriots
What really happened with Julian Edelman's head injury? December 21, 2019 | 10:45 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 07: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the third period of the game against the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden on December 07, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Avalanche defeat the Bruins 4-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bruins
David Pastrnak voted one of NHL's four All-Star captains December 21, 2019 | 10:36 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media with stuffed toy elves on the podium in front of him following an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
Lawrence Guy left Bill Belichick a postgame surprise on the podium December 21, 2019 | 10:28 PM
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after Rex Burkhead #34 scored a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeat the Bills 24-17.
Patriots
Tom Brady said he suffered a 'new' elbow injury Saturday December 21, 2019 | 10:20 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 21: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills rushes the ball against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeat the Bills 24-17. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Josh Allen had to say after falling short against the Patriots December 21, 2019 | 9:36 PM
Bill Belichick wearing a division champions hat during a Patriots postgame press conference after beating the Bills.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots clinched the AFC East December 21, 2019 | 9:04 PM
Patriots 24, Bills 17
Chad Finn: 24 thoughts on a total team effort by the Patriots December 21, 2019 | 9:03 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, celebrates after defensive back J.C. Jackson, far right, knocked down a pass in the end zone intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley.
commentary
5 takeaways from the Patriots' division-clinching win over Buffalo December 21, 2019 | 8:52 PM
Rex Burkhead #34 of the New England Patriots celebrates rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills.
Patriots
With 24-17 victory over Bills, Patriots clinch 11th straight AFC East crown December 21, 2019 | 8:02 PM
Patriots
Julian Edelman evaluated for head injury, returns to Patriots-Bills December 21, 2019 | 6:58 PM
Jarrett Stidham drops back to pass against the New York Giants in the first half of an Aug. 29 preseason game.
Patriots
Patriots players have noticed improvements from Jarrett Stidham in practice December 21, 2019 | 6:03 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry, left, runs with the ball as quarterback Tom Brady, right, runs ahead to block in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
Lead blocker Tom Brady helped keep a Patriots run play alive December 21, 2019 | 5:56 PM
Patriots
Marcus Cannon was ruled out of Patriots-Bills with an ankle injury December 21, 2019 | 5:43 PM
Rex Burkhead #34 of the New England Patriots celebrates rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills.
Live blog
Patriots clinch AFC East title with 24-17 win over Bills December 21, 2019 | 3:01 PM
Randy Moss had 50 touchdowns in 51 regular-season games with the Patriots.
Patriots
Randy Moss and Bill Belichick reminisced about their time together with the Patriots December 21, 2019 | 1:39 PM
Bruce Brown Jr. Wakefield METCO
NBA
Pistons guard, Boston native Bruce Brown Jr. surprises Wakefield METCO students with shopping spree December 21, 2019 | 10:35 AM
Grant Williams raised the roof after his put-back dunk.
Celtics
Grant Williams had a career night in the Celtics' win over the Pistons December 21, 2019 | 10:34 AM
Dwyane Wade family Thanksgiving photo
NBA
Dwyane Wade: 'I've watched my son, from day one, become into who she now eventually has come into' December 21, 2019 | 9:52 AM
Jaylen Brown reacts after hitting a 3 against the Detroit Pistons.
Celtics
Watch Jaylen Brown score 6 points in just over 6 seconds December 21, 2019 | 9:09 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 20: Tacko Fall #99 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on December 20, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Tacko Fall looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons.
Celtics
Brad Stevens gave the people what they wanted: Tacko Fall December 21, 2019 | 7:57 AM
Boston, MA - 10/31/2018 - Red Sox TV analyst Jerry Remy who is battling cancer made an appearance inside Fenway Park with NESN's Tom Caron at the pre parade rally inside the Park. Red Sox World Series victory parade. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 01Parade, LOID: 8.4.3675027897.
CHAD FINN | SPORTS MEDIA
Chad Finn hands out his end-of-year broadcasting awards December 21, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Florida Panthers' Noel Acciari celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.
NHL
Former Bruin Noel Acciari has 2nd straight hat trick for Florida Panthers December 20, 2019 | 10:58 PM
Jayson Tatum initially had trouble getting a handle on the ball but swept in for a layup during the second quarter.
Celtics
Tatum, Brown help Celtics rout Pistons 114-93 December 20, 2019 | 10:34 PM
Adam Silver has pushed for an in-season tournament since taking over as NBA commissioner.
NBA
NBA sends teams proposal for 78-game season, other changes December 20, 2019 | 8:37 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward out again Friday for Celtics December 20, 2019 | 8:15 PM