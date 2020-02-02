Boston Red Sox equipment truck to stop in Rhode Island on its way to spring training

The Red Sox equipment truck gets packed and leaves Boston for Florida. –Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
AP
9:32 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In what has become an annual tradition, the equipment truck for the Boston Red Sox will stop in Rhode Island on its way to Florida for spring training.

The truck plans to stop Monday, for the fifth consecutive winter, at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket. The stadium is home to the Pawtucket Red Sox, the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate.

The PawSox will play one more season in Rhode Island before moving to a new $100 million, 10,000-seat ballpark in Worcester for the 2021 season.

The truck will be loaded in Boston Monday morning and leave from Fenway Park around noon. PawSox fans are invited to welcome the truck around 1 p.m. It’ll leave for Fort Myers, Florida about 45 minutes later.

The team’s mascots and club officials are taking part. The team says Linda Ruth Tosetti, granddaughter of Babe Ruth, plans to attend.

The Rhode Island Food Bank will be collecting non-perishable donations. Fans who bring a donation will receive a general admission ticket to opening night at McCoy on April 9.

The truck carries baseball equipment and supplies, including more than 20,000 baseballs, 1,100 bats and 20 cases of bubble gum. The first spring training workout for the Red Sox is scheduled for Feb. 12.

