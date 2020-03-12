NWHL postpones championship game scheduled for Boston Friday night

The National Women’s Hockey League announced Thursday that the 2020 Isobel Cup Final between the Boston Pride and Minnesota Whitecaps scheduled for Friday at Warrior Ice Arena has been postponed.

The game will be rescheduled in Boston at a later date.

“We want to host the Isobel Cup Final in an environment where our fans, players, and everyone working or attending our championship game can feel safe,” the league said in a statement. “The progression of COVID-19 in many parts of the world, including the US, resulted in the league making this decision in the interest of public health and the well-being of all involved in the event.

“The NWHL thanks everyone for supporting our league throughout a spectacular 2019-20 season, and we appreciate your understanding and patience. We are determined to present the Isobel Cup Final that the Pride, Whitecaps and the fans deserve.”

Fans who purchased tickets for the game will be able to use them for the rescheduled date. To request a refund, please email ticketing@nwhlhq.com.