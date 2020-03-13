Coronavirus suspended all of Boston’s professional sports. Here’s what to do if you had tickets.

All of Boston’s professional sports teams have suspended their seasons amid the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s what to do if you had tickets to see them in action.

The policies below only apply to tickets purchased directly from the team. For information about tickets purchased through third-party websites, such as StubHub, scroll down.

Red Sox

After MLB announced Thursday it would suspend spring training and delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks, the Red Sox issued a statement that included information for fans who had purchased tickets in either location.

“The health and safety of our fans, players, and employees is of paramount importance. We thank them for their patience and support during this unprecedented time,” read the statement.

Spring training season ticket holders will receive a credit for unplayed games that can be used for spring training games in 2021. Ticket holders for individual spring training games who purchased directly from the team will be issued a refund.

According to the Red Sox, MLB is working with teams to address regular season tickets as soon as possible.

Celtics

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wrote that he expects the league’s hiatus to last “at least 30 days.”

In the announcement, which came in the form of an open letter, Silver also acknowledged fans who held tickets to postponed events. Tickets already purchased for a postponed game will be honored at the rescheduled event. If games are canceled or played in an empty arena, teams will offer fans future credit or a refund.

Bruins

The Bruins have yet to release an official statement regarding ticketing policies after the NHL suspended the season, and were not available for comment Friday morning. The team sells tickets through Ticketmaster, which offers refunds for canceled events within 7-10 business days of processing, and asserts tickets to a postponed event will be valid for the rescheduled date unless fans are notified otherwise.

Revolution

Major League Soccer’s 30-day suspension impacts three home games: March 15 vs. Portland, April 4 vs. Colorado, and April 8 vs. Seattle.

“All tickets purchased for the club’s home games during this period will remain valid for the rescheduled dates,” read a Revs statement. “Season Members can contact their customer service representative with any questions.”

The same policy applies to tickets purchased for any Revolution II games.

Third-party websites

StubHub’s FanProtect Guarantee covers ticket holders in the case that an event is canceled. The company is offering fans the option to receive a StubHub coupon that is worth 120 percent of the original order, or to receive a full refund of the original order amount to the payment method used.

The coupons are delivered directly to fans’ StubHub accounts within 48 hours, and refunds will take between two and three weeks to process.

Ace Ticket’s policy entitles fans with tickets for a canceled event to a full refund, and tickets will be honored at rescheduled events.