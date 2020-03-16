‘Be positive’: How Boston athletes are reacting to coronavirus and suspended seasons

Players are also sharing techniques for overcoming boredom.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 12: A view outside of TD Garden, the venue that hosts the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics on March 12, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. It has been announced that NBA and NHL seasons have been suspended due to COVID-19 with hopes of returning later in the spring. The NBA, NHL, NCAA and MLB have all announced cancellations or postponements of events because of the virus. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
The TD Garden has gone quiet amid coronavirus cancellations. –Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 16, 2020 | 10:49 AM

With all of Boston’s sports teams shut down amid coronavirus concerns, the city’s athletes have taken to social media to share everything from pleas for prevention to ways they’re conquering boredom.

Tacko Fall and Semi Ojeleye urged fans to practice social distancing in a series of videos posted to the team’s Twitter account, hours after Gov. Charlie Baker announced the banning of gatherings of more than 25 people in addition to school and restaurant closings.

The NBA was the first professional league to announce its suspension amid coronavirus concerns.

“It’s very important not to panic,” Fall said. “But that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t take all the precautions necessary to keep this in check. It’s our responsibility to stop the spread of this virus.”

Advertisement

“It’s really not about us anymore,” Ojeleye said. “The only way for us to fight this virus that’s affecting everybody’s life is by staying away from each other, by social distancing, by listening to the experts. Right now, the more of us that buy into that, the quicker we’ll get back to what we had.

“You may not be sick, but you don’t want somebody else to get sick because of you or be the one that transmits this virus to somebody else.”

Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was the star of a similar message posted to the Bruins’ Twitter account Sunday.

“Hopefully everyone is safe and healthy,” he said. “Right now, there are more important things [than hockey].”

The NHL paused its season Thursday.

Brad Marchand shared the link to a GoFundMe page for TD Garden employees who will lose income due to postponed and canceled events. According to event organizers, Marchand, David Pastrnak, Tuukka Rask, David Krejci, Joakim Nordstrom, Charlie Coyle, and other players have made “a significant contribution” to the fund, which raised more than $31,000 as of Monday morning.

After MLB suspended spring training and delayed opening day, Red Sox pitcher Collin McHugh recognized the sadness that came with the decision, though acknowledging he believed it was the right call.

Advertisement

“It’s a sad day when we must close the doors for a bit…” he wrote. “But at this point, as public health is our priority, let’s all try to stay safe and find that collective joy in the small things.”

Infielder Michael Chavis shared a photo to Instagram, urging fans to “be positive.”

“In such a tough time it’s easy to get caught up in all the negativity,” Chavis wrote. “Don’t forget to smile, make somebody else smile. Be a light in a dark time!”

Other athletes have taken a more lighthearted approach, easing stress by sharing how they’re overcoming boredom and connecting with fans during this time.

Celtics rookie Grant Williams has been active on social media during his free time. He compared his teammates to characters from the film Space Jam on his Instagram story and retweeted a video of “marble racing” on Sunday, marking “Day 4 with no sports.”

Williams, who is an avid fan of the board game “Settlers of Catan” but can’t convince his teammates to play with him, thinks the game is the perfect activity as the public is urged to partake in social distancing, according to a tweet on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Marcus Smart polled his Twitter followers with an important question about “the old days.”

Bruins defenseman Torey Krug inserted himself into scenes from the Netflix drama “Narcos” that usually feature a solitary Pablo Escobar, tweeting the images with the hashtag “#StayHome.”

Patriots running back Damien Harris just wanted someone to help him understand “the correlation between Coronavirus and toilet paper.” Teammate Kyle Van Noy was looking for something to watch on Netflix.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Patriots safety Devin McCourty said he was going to start playing video games since he was “stuck inside” before his twin brother Jason tweeted in response: “Nah you need to go negotiate a contract to sign back lol.”

He did that, too, announcing Sunday night that he would be staying in New England, signing a two-year deal to avoid free agency. Jason McCourty also re-signed with the Patriots.

The NFL is the only professional league that has not canceled or suspended events due to coronavirus, with free agency officially beginning Wednesday and next month’s NFL Draft still scheduled.

TOPICS: Sports News Coronavirus Red Sox Patriots Celtics Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Falcons tight end Austin Hooper runs after making a catch in Dec. 2019.
Patriots
Tight end Austin Hooper mentioned Tom Brady in free agent discussion March 16, 2020 | 9:25 AM
Golf
Brooks Koepka says he won't be joining Premier Golf League March 16, 2020 | 8:11 AM
NFL
Titans agree to four-year extension with quarterback Ryan Tannehill March 16, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Eric Winston, president of the NFL Players Association, speaks at the annual state of the NFLPA press conference.
NFL
Column: NFL wins again with deal players didn't have to make March 16, 2020 | 7:56 AM
March Madness
March Sadness: No brackets and no knowing what might've been March 16, 2020 | 7:49 AM
Horse Racing
Virus doesn't deter horse racing at US tracks, but few fans March 16, 2020 | 7:43 AM
Coronavirus
Networks get through first weekend with taped programming March 16, 2020 | 7:37 AM
MLB
Yankees minor leaguer has virus, spring camps begin to empty March 16, 2020 | 7:31 AM
A broadcast crew finishes-up near the Kansas City Royals' dugout in an otherwise empty ballpark after the cancellation of a spring training baseball game between the Royals and the Seattle Mariners Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz.
Sports
CDC's latest guidance could mean no sports for much longer March 15, 2020 | 9:09 PM
Devin McCourty headlines the list of Patriots' defenders who are set to become free agents this off-season.
Patriots
Devin McCourty announces he's coming back to the Patriots March 15, 2020 | 7:49 PM
Tom Brady might be looking for a new home next season. Don't expect it to be Miami.
Patriots
Tom Brady live blog: Tracking his free agency March 15, 2020 | 5:59 PM
Aidan Freeman, 6, had the chance to meet Mayor Marty Walsh.
Boston Marathon
What runners are saying about the Boston Marathon's new September date March 15, 2020 | 2:34 PM
The new CBA passed Sunday morning.
Patriots
NFL players approve labor deal, including 17-game season March 15, 2020 | 12:35 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Tennessee Titans.
Patriots
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly not interested in Tom Brady March 15, 2020 | 12:27 PM
Will Tom Brady return to the Patriots?
Tom Brady
What Boston sports radio is saying about Tom Brady's free agency decision March 15, 2020 | 11:14 AM
BOSTON, MA - 3/10/2020: A faded Boston Marathon finish line in Boston (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:stand alone phoro
Boston Marathon
What to know about the 2020 Boston Marathon's new September date March 15, 2020 | 10:46 AM
United States defender Crystal Dunn dribbles downfield.
Sports News
In coronavirus outbreak, the high-five Is left hanging March 15, 2020 | 8:45 AM
People walk near the New York Stock Exchange building in New York, Friday morning, March 13, 2020. Stocks climbed Friday morning, rebounding from their worst day in more than 30 years.
Sports News
Here's a look at the financial blow of the coronavirus on sports March 14, 2020 | 6:07 PM
Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu was set to lead the Ducks in the NCAA Tournament.
Sports News
An important year for women's sports, paused by coronavirus March 14, 2020 | 4:44 PM
The Bruins were closing in on the Presidents' Trophy before the season was paused.
NHL
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman believes the Stanley Cup will still be awarded this season March 14, 2020 | 2:36 PM
Celtics forward Grant Williams looks to pass.
Celtics
Grant Williams compared Celtics and Lakers players to Space Jam characters March 14, 2020 | 2:31 PM
Tom Brady talks to Bill Belichick before a game against the Cowboys in 2019.
Tom Brady
As Tom Brady becomes a free agent, Patriots fans should remember: 'In Bill We Trust.' March 14, 2020 | 2:10 PM
Bruins center Joakim Nordstrom is one of several players helping TD Garden employees.
Bruins
A GoFundMe, with support of Bruins players, has been set up for TD Garden employees March 14, 2020 | 12:14 PM
Tom Brady and Trent Brown won a Super Bowl together in 2019.
Tom Brady
Raiders tackle Trent Brown wants Tom Brady to join him in Las Vegas March 14, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Madison Square Garden after NCAA college basketball games in the men's Big East Conference tournament were cancelled.
College Sports
NCAA tried to save March Madness with 16-team tournament March 14, 2020 | 8:32 AM
Utah State's Sam Merrill plays against San Diego State.
College Sports
For many athletes, coronavirus means the end of college careers March 14, 2020 | 12:24 AM
Matthew Slater had plenty to celebrate in 2019, and he can celebrate agreeing to stay put with the Patriots.
Patriots
Matthew Slater re-signs with Patriots, report says March 13, 2020 | 10:56 PM
Boston MA 3/8/20 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looking towards the official before getting a technical foul against the Oklahoma City Thunder during fourth quarter NBA action at TD Garden. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart address fans about NBA suspension and coronavirus March 13, 2020 | 9:33 PM
Zion Williamson
Coronavirus Updates
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson stepping up for out-of-work employees March 13, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Coronavirus
What will the sports TV networks do with no sports to broadcast? March 13, 2020 | 7:05 PM