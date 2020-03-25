Delaware North is placing Bruins, TD Garden workers on temporary leave and cutting salaries due to coronavirus

Delaware North, the company that owns and manages TD Garden, announced Wednesday it would place 68 full-time workers on temporary leave and indefinitely reduce salaries of 82 full-time associates.

We are unfortunately announcing that a majority of our full-time employees are being placed on temporary leave. They will receive one week’s pay and 8 weeks of medical benefits. More here: https://t.co/RyuPCDk7oI — Delaware North (@delawarenorth) March 25, 2020

“None of these decisions were reached without difficult and painful deliberations,” read a statement. “These measures are intended to be temporary with associate employment and compensation returning once our business resumes to its normal state from this unprecedented stoppage.”

The employees who were placed on temporary leave will receive a week’s worth of paid leave and eight weeks of full benefits, according to the statement.

The changes to Delaware North came four days after the Bruins became the last team in the NHL to offer financial assistance to part-time workers impacted by the season suspension due to the new coronavirus. The company’s chairman is Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs, who has a net worth of $3.3 billion, according to Forbes. Delaware North has an annual revenue of about $3.7 billion.

Advertisement

”There is no economic recovery without public health,” says Walsh

Get Boston.com’s e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.