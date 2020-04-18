Franklin native and Holy Cross hoops star Lauren Manis selected in WNBA Draft

Lauren Manis, a Franklin native, Bishop Feehan product, and Holy Cross standout, is heading to the WNBA.

The Las Vegas Aces selected Manis in the third round, with the 33rd overall pick, in the league’s virtual draft Friday night. She’s the first player from Holy Cross to ever be drafted and the second in Patriot League history.

With the 33rd pick in the #WNBADraft, the Las Vegas Aces select Lauren Manis from @HCrossWBB. Welcome to Las Vegas, @TheManisLauren!#ALLIN ♦️♠️ pic.twitter.com/XUlE0Xt90W — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) April 18, 2020

Manis, a 6-foot-1 forward, is the only Holy Cross women’s or men’s player to ever surpass 2,000 points and 1,000 career rebounds. She was named to the All-Patriot League’s first team each of the last three seasons.

While at Bishop Feehan High (Attleboro), Manis helped the Shamrocks win a state title her senior year in 2016.

Manis told FOX5 Las Vegas she was flipping between the Food Network and ESPN during the draft, and she was watching the Food Network when her coach called and asked if she had the TV on ESPN. As her Apple Watch blew up, Manis hurriedly flipped back to see that she had been selected.

“I saw my name, and I fell to the ground,” Manis told FOX5’s Paloma Villicana. “I fell into my dad’s arms and started crying. I didn’t really know how to express myself, but it’s a dream come true.”