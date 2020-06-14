Gregg Popovich calls Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones ‘hypocritical’ for past support of Trump

"I think they put themselves in a position that's untenable."

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. –AP Photo/Eric Gay
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Jake Russell,
The Washington Post
June 14, 2020

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich hasn’t been shy about expressing his contempt for President Donald Trump. The 71-year-old Air Force Academy graduate has called Trump a “soulless coward” and someone who “brings out the dark side of human beings for his own purpose.”

In an interview with The New York Times published Saturday, Popovich continued his presidential criticisms, but found new targets for his disdain at the nation’s current state of affairs: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Popovich explained that as a white man coaching black players, understanding their background is an important part of his job.

Advertisement

“It would bring you to tears,” Popovich said of the emotion in recent calls among Spurs players and staff. “It’s even deeper than you thought, and that’s what really made me start to think: You’re a privileged son of a b—- and you still don’t get it as much as you think you do. You gotta work harder. You gotta be more aware. You gotta be pushed and embarrassed. You’ve gotta call it out.”

That stance is partly why Popovich turned his attention to Jones and Kraft. Both men are two of seven NFL owners who donated at least $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee while simultaneously running franchises who rely on a roster of mostly black players. That combination doesn’t mesh well with Popovich.

“It’s just hypocritical,” Popovich said. “It’s incongruent. It doesn’t make sense. People aren’t blind. Do you go to your staff and your players and talk about injustices and democracy and how to protest? I don’t get it. I think they put themselves in a position that’s untenable.”

As protests regarding social inequality and police brutality have taken place throughout the country, there has been renewed scrutiny of the NFL and its owners with regard to their treatment of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began the player protest movement in 2016 and has been out of the league since.

Advertisement

Weeks after kneeling with his entire team before the national anthem early in the 2017 season, Jones said any Cowboys players “disrespecting the flag” during the anthem would not play for his team.

Trump was – and still is – highly critical of those who kneel during the anthem. On Saturday, Trump tweeted that he would not watch the NFL or the United States national soccer teams if they protest during the playing of the national anthem. NFL owners approved a policy in 2018 hoping to quell any anthem protests.

Popovich believes Goodell originally capitulated to the desires of Trump and the NFL owners.

“He got intimidated when Trump jumped on the kneeling,” Popovich told The Times, adding that Goodell “folded.”

“A smart man is running the NFL and he didn’t understand the difference between the flag and what makes the country great – all the people who fought to allow Kaepernick to have the right to kneel for justice,” Popovich said. “The flag is irrelevant. It’s just a symbol that people glom onto for political reasons, just like (former vice president Dick) Cheney back in the Iraq War.”

Earlier this month, Goodell admitted the NFL’s wrongdoing in not taking a more open-minded approach with the players who protested during the national anthem.

“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people,” Goodell said in a video released by the NFL. “We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.”

Advertisement

In a video released by the Spurs last weekend, Popovich said he was “embarrassed as a white person” at the nonchalant manner in which now-former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, leading to Floyd’s death. That moment led to a series of marches for racial equality and against police brutality across the United States and the world.

Popovich recently criticized the president for his lack of leadership and ability to unite a nation in pain following Floyd’s death. The three-time NBA Coach of the Year called the president a “deranged idiot,” a “fool” and a “destroyer.”

“It’s unbelievable,” Popovich told The Nation a couple weeks ago. “If Trump had a brain, even if it was 99 percent cynical, he would come out and say something to unify people. But he doesn’t care about bringing people together. Even now. That’s how deranged he is. It’s all about him. It’s all about what benefits him personally. It’s never about the greater good. And that’s all he’s ever been.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Sports News News Politics New England Patriots Patriots NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus at the White House on Monday.
NBA
Dr. Anthony Fauci supports the NBA's plan to return to play June 13, 2020 | 10:35 PM
Gillette Stadium
GILLETTE STADIUM
Gillette Stadium was lit up to celebrate 50 years of #BostonPride June 13, 2020 | 10:10 PM
Tony Clark, executive director of the Major League Players Association, answers questions at a news conference.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Major League Baseball Players Association rejects league's most recent proposal and will not counter June 13, 2020 | 8:08 PM
Robert Kraft Roger Goodell NFL
Robert Kraft
Gregg Popovich says NFL owners, including Robert Kraft, who donated to Trump are 'hypocritcal' June 13, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Bill Russell attacked President Donald Trump again on Twitter Saturday.
Bill Russell
Bill Russell criticizes President Trump for claiming he's done more for Blacks than any president June 13, 2020 | 4:31 PM
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles the ball against Washington Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Washington. The Wizards won 113-107. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
NBA
Kyrie Irving is reportedly urging players to boycott the NBA's restart plan June 13, 2020 | 11:43 AM
Jerry Remy NESN Red Sox MLB
Media
Q&A: The highlights of Chad Finn’s conversation with Jerry Remy June 13, 2020 | 9:25 AM
Antonio Brown
NFL free agent Antonio Brown gets probation for fight with driver June 13, 2020 | 8:09 AM
Pedro Martinez in the 1999 All-Star Game at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
What are your top-5 favorite Pedro Martinez games? June 12, 2020 | 3:04 PM
Warrior Ice Arena, in Brighton, is home to the Bruins' training facilities.
Coronavirus
Bruins say unnamed player had positive test for COVID-19 June 12, 2020 | 12:06 PM
Roger Clemens
Sports News
Roger Clemens will manage an independent Texas baseball team June 12, 2020 | 10:31 AM
09/04/2019 Foxboro MA-New England Patriots player #26 Sony Michel (cq) at a afternoon practice at Gillette Stadium. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Sony Michel reportedly underwent surgery this offseason June 12, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Workers prepared the ice at TD Garden last September.
NHL
NHL players not rushing back to rinks for voluntary skates June 12, 2020 | 8:28 AM
BC Football
College Football
NCAA proposal for extended college football preseason set June 12, 2020 | 8:15 AM
Several options are being considered to keep players safe in order to play the U.S. Open in 2020.
Coronavirus
For tennis and golf, tournaments without fans come at a cost June 12, 2020 | 8:04 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL
NFL extends virtual offseason until June 26 June 12, 2020 | 7:52 AM
John Henry.
Red Sox
John Henry among top 10 of MLB’s wealthiest team owners, according to Forbes June 12, 2020 | 7:43 AM
New England Revolution
3 observations on the Revolution's draw in the 'MLS is Back Tournament' June 12, 2020 | 7:28 AM
BOSTON, MA - MAY 6: A pattern with a message showing appreciation for nurses is displayed in the outfield grass as the Major League Baseball season is postponed due the coronavirus pandemic on May 6, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Red Sox
5 things to know about Red Sox 5th-round draft pick Shane Drohan June 12, 2020 | 6:41 AM
Hawaii's Jeremy Wu-Yelland throws to a batter during an NCAA baseball game against Vanderbilt on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Red Sox
5 things to know about Jeremy Wu-Yelland, the Red Sox' 4th-round pick June 11, 2020 | 10:16 PM
Patrice Bergon and Brad Marchand (foreground) made their return to Warrior Ice Arena for a morning workout Wednesday.
Bruins
‘The boys are back’: Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand return to the ice for a morning skate June 11, 2020 | 9:36 PM
Michael Wilbon
Media
'Black people, all of us, or close enough to all of us, have had the conversation about Boston forever' June 11, 2020 | 9:16 PM
BOSTON, MA - MAY 6: A pattern with a message showing appreciation for nurses is displayed in the outfield grass as the Major League Baseball season is postponed due the coronavirus pandemic on May 6, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Red Sox
5 things to know about Blaze Jordan, who the Red Sox selected at No. 89 June 11, 2020 | 8:52 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media.
NFL
NFL to spend $250 million on social justice initiatives June 11, 2020 | 7:52 PM
FILE - In this April 9, 2019, file photo, Arizona first baseman Austin Wells catches a throw during the team's NCAA college baseball game against Grand Canyon in Phoenix. The New York Yankees selected Wells in the first round of the baseball draft Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
New York Yankees
The Yankees' first-round draft pick grew up a Red Sox fan June 11, 2020 | 7:16 PM
James White
Patriots
James White is 'sure' that some of his Patriots teammates will peacefully protest June 11, 2020 | 7:10 PM
This is an undated handout picture of Virginia Tech baseball player Ian Seymour. (Credit: Virginia Tech Athletics)
MLB
Westborough native Ian Seymour was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays June 11, 2020 | 6:37 PM
Alex Cora in 2019.
Alex Cora
What Alex Cora had to say about his one-year suspension June 11, 2020 | 6:35 PM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
Here's who the Red Sox picked in the 2020 MLB Draft June 11, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Kevin Youkilis told Fox Sports Radio that he witnessed his teammates dealing with racism while on the Red Sox.
Red Sox
Kevin Youkilis elaborated on the racism he witnessed at Fenway Park June 11, 2020 | 12:49 PM