NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes

Saturday's Belmont Stakes was the first race of the rejiggered Triple Crown schedule.

Jockey Manny Franco reacts after winning the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race atop Tiz the Law, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jockey Manny Franco reacts after winning the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race atop Tiz the Law. –(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
JAKE SEINER,
AP
June 20, 2020 | 6:32 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Tiz the Law has won an unprecedented Belmont Stakes, claiming victory Saturday at the first race of a rejiggered Triple Crown schedule and crossing the finish line in front of eerily empty grandstands.

The 3-year-old colt from upstate New York charged to the lead turning to the frontstretch and now can set his sights on the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby and Oct. 3 Preakness. All three legs of this year’s Triple Crown schedule were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Belmont, usually the series capper, was initially scheduled for June 6.

Tiz the Law gave New York a hometown champion in its first major sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic seized the area. He’s the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont since Forrester in 1882.

Advertisement

This Belmont States was unlike any of the 151 that preceded it. The Long Island track can pack in nearly 100,000, but this race had about 100 on hand, including jockeys, media and park staff.

Masks were mandated for all but the horses — even the jockeys wore face coverings.

Closed to the public since March, Belmont Park hardly resembled the summer soiree New Yorkers are used to. Betting windows and gift shops were closed, no boozy Belmont Jewels shaken to order.

Foot traffic was so slow that a few weeds over a foot tall sprouted up between bricks paving the track-side pavilion.

Silence at the 115-year-old venue was broken when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued the traditional “riders, up!” call remotely via video. Bugler Sam Grossman pulled down his facemask to tap out “Call to the Post,” and racers strolled onto the track to a recording of Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.” A PA announcer introduced them to empty grandstands.

Signs outside the locked down venue instructed gamblers that if they wanted to wager on this Belmont Stakes, their best bet was to download an app and do it on their phones.

Perhaps welcome harbinger for Tap It to Win, who led out of the gates and seemed poised to give trainer Mark Casse a third straight Triple Crown race victory.

Advertisement

Instead, Tiz the Law powered past him on the outside and cruised to a four-length victory.

Tiz the Law owner Jack Knowlton of New York’s Sackatoga Stable was set to watch from a restaurant patio in upstate Saratoga Springs. A little different than 17 years ago, when the Sackatoga crew took a school bus to watch their colt Funny Cide try to wrap a Triple Crown sweep at Belmont Park. Funny Cide finished third.

It was also a breakthrough win for 82-year-old trainer Barclay Tagg, who completed a career Triple Crown after also training Funny Cide.

“I’m just glad I lived long enough that I got another horse like this,” Tagg said.

Manny Franco, a 25-year-old jockey from Puerto Rico, entered the winner’s circle in his first career Belmont Stakes. He called Tiz the Law a “ versatile” horse in the run-up to the race, and what he showed Saturday was typical — stalk the pacemakers early, then pounce on the home stretch.

Dr Post, owned by famed trainer Todd Pletcher, finished second. Max Player finished third, among the highest finishes by a woman-trained horse — Linda Rice was trying to become the first woman to ever send a horse to victory at a Triple Crown race.

The track Saturday was shortened to 1 1/8 miles instead of the grueling 1 ½-mile standard to account for competitors’ unusual training schedules. Racers kicked off from a starting gate placed atop the backstretch, rather than in front of the grandstands.

Plenty remained on the line. Tiz the Law earned Knowlton the top share of a $1 million purse, and the top four horses earned Kentucky Derby qualifying points.

Advertisement

Tiz the Law took advantage of a 10-horse field weakened by injuries. Among the casualties were two potential entrants from famed trainer Bob Baffert, who ended up without a horse in this race — one of then, Charlatan, is expected to run the Kentucky Derby.

Earlier Saturday, Gamine led all the way in winning the $300,000 Acorn Stakes for 3-year-old fillies by 18 3/4 lengths.

Trained by Baffert, Gamine ran one mile in 1:32.55, fastest in the 90-year history of the race. Her time was just off the track record of 1:32.24 set by Najran in 2003. Gamine earned 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Oaks on Sept. 4 at Churchill Downs.

Gamine is one of two horses trained by Baffert that tested positive for a banned substance at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas. She won a race there on May 2. Published reports said Gamine, along with Charlatan, tested positive for lidocaine, a regulated anesthetic widely used in equine medicine.

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Sports News Horse Racing kentucky derby Sports

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
An empty Fenway Park.
MLB
MLB teams will reportedly move spring training camps to their home cities June 20, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Don Orsillo addressed Elle Duncan's recent comments.
SPORTS NEWS
Don Orsillo to Elle Duncan: 'You deserve better. We need to do better.' June 20, 2020 | 4:02 PM
Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber speaks during the Major League Soccer 25th Season kickoff event in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
MLS
MLS to kick-start season in July with 5 subs, bigger rosters June 20, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason game.
NBA
NBA sets Oct. 16 draft date, Oct. 18 for free-agent talks June 20, 2020 | 3:17 PM
In this screen grab, Elle Duncan speaks during the 2nd Annual espnW Summit NYC on May 28, 2020 in New York City. (
Media
ESPN's Elle Duncan on what's happened since she spoke out against racism in Boston June 20, 2020 | 7:51 AM
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA - MAY 20: A view of Spectrum Field, spring training home of the Philadelphia Phillies on May 20, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. The Major League Baseball season remains postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
MLB
MLB teams are shutting down camps amid coronavirus concerns June 19, 2020 | 11:59 PM
In this June 5, 2009 photo, Portland Sea Dogs runners go for extra bases in an evening game against the Trenton Thunder at Hadlock Field, in Portland, Maine. Tickets to the Sea Dogs, a Double-A baseball affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, go for as little as $7 for adults and $4 for children. The left-field wall, known as the Maine Monster, is the same height, 37 feet, as Fenway's Green Monster. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) 05take10
Coronavirus
The Portland Sea Dogs are repurposing their ballpark for target golf June 19, 2020 | 5:27 PM
A view of the Walpole Rebels football uniform from 1997 during the Division 2 Super Bowl. On Thursday, the school committee voted to drop the school's longtime nickname.
Local News
A Mass. high school is ending its decades-long association with Confederate imagery June 19, 2020 | 3:16 PM
Jayden Struble.
Hockey
Northeastern's Jayden Struble, a Canadiens prospect, wants to end racism on and off the ice June 19, 2020 | 12:33 PM
Bruce Arena Revolution Introduction Press Conference
New England Revolution
Bruce Arena questioned the necessity of playing the national anthem before sporting events June 19, 2020 | 9:31 AM
Chris Snow (right) is battling ALS in the public eye.
Sports News
Theo Epstein hit a 50-yard field goal in support of former Globe writer Chris Snow June 19, 2020 | 9:14 AM
Dr. Anthony Fauci.
NFL
Football season 'may not happen,' Fauci says, unless players are placed in bubble June 19, 2020 | 8:08 AM
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.
MLB
Players at 70 games, MLB at 60, Manfred says deadline near June 19, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Josh Gordon during a game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
NFL
Suspended WR Josh Gordon applies for NFL reinstatement June 19, 2020 | 7:42 AM
Players and staff from the New England Revolution during the roundtable discussion of racial injustice.
New England Revolution
Revolution players and staff held a roundtable discussion about racial injustice. Here's what they had to say. June 18, 2020 | 3:57 PM
Boston Celtics' Tremont Waters passes against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Celtics
Tremont Waters named G League Rookie of the Year June 18, 2020 | 1:02 PM
Rob Gronkowski
NFL
See the first photos of Rob Gronkowski in a Buccaneers uniform June 18, 2020 | 12:57 PM
Can you imagine cheering for Alex Rodriguez in a Red Sox uniform at Fenway? Probably not, but it almost happened.
Chad Finn
Boston teams have avoided some bad trades through the years, thank goodness June 18, 2020 | 11:03 AM
Ja'Whaun Bentley helps Lawrence Guy, Danny Shelton and Jamie Collins make a tackle during the 2019 season.
Patriots
Ja'Whaun Bentley explained why he went to hear Ben Watson speak at a Boston Common rally June 18, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Navy pitcher Noah Song was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft. (Phil Hoffman/US Naval Academy)
Red Sox
Red Sox prospect Noah Song will fulfill orders from the Navy and report to flight school June 18, 2020 | 9:56 AM
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.
MLB
7 things to know about the latest MLB, Players Association negotiations June 18, 2020 | 8:57 AM
Colin Kaepernick with the 49ers during the 2016 season.
NFL
President Trump would ‘absolutely’ support return to NFL for Colin Kaepernick June 18, 2020 | 8:15 AM
Northeastern basketball coach Bill Coen.
College Basketball
NCAA approves plan for basketball players to access coaches June 18, 2020 | 8:03 AM
Kyrie Irving playing for the Nets on Feb. 1, 2020. Irving left Boston as a free agent in 2019.
NBA
Kendrick Perkins rips Kyrie Irving over his ‘lack of leadership,’ calls him ‘confused’ June 18, 2020 | 7:55 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 26, 2020 Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters and coroner staff check the wreckage at the scene of a helicopter crash in Calabasas. - The pilot in the helicopter crash that claimed the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant told air traffic controllers he was trying to climb out of heavy fog just before the doomed chopper slammed into a hillside, preliminary findings showed on June 17, 2020. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant's pilot may have become disoriented in fog June 18, 2020 | 7:46 AM
NFL
Debate on racism renews calls for Redskins to change name June 18, 2020 | 7:35 AM
On the Giants' final drive of Super Bowl XLII, David Tyree out muscles Patriots safety Rodney Harrison to make a critical 32-yard pass reception, keeping New York's drive alive and eventually resulting in a 17-14 upset win over New England.
Sports Q
If you could take one championship away from any franchise, which one would it be? June 17, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Boston College outfielder Joe Suozzi signed with the New York Mets as an undrafted free agent.
Baseball
A walk-on as a sophomore, BC's Joe Suozzi is a New York Met June 17, 2020 | 2:28 PM
Bill Russell at TD Garden.
Celtics
Bill Russell responded to Kendrick Perkins claiming LeBron James is the NBA's most athletic player ever June 17, 2020 | 10:29 AM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 21: An aerial view shows construction continuing at Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, glass-domed home of the Las Vegas Raiders on May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Natural grass turf now covers the large field tray that sits on rollers that will move the field in and out of the stadium. The Raiders are scheduled to play the Arizona Cardinals at the 65,000-seat facility on August 27. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
NFL
2021 Pro Bowl to be played at new Las Vegas stadium June 17, 2020 | 7:49 AM