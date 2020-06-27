National Women’s Soccer League players kneel during the national anthem

The players wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts in warmups before the game.

Players for the Portland Thorns kneel during the national anthem before the start of their NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match against the North Carolina Courage at Zions Bank Stadium on Saturday.
Players for the Portland Thorns kneel during the national anthem before the start of their NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match against the North Carolina Courage at Zions Bank Stadium on Saturday. –Rick Bowmer/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
ANNE M. PETERSON,
AP
June 27, 2020 | 3:56 PM

Players for the Portland Thorns and the North Carolina Courage knelt during the national anthem Saturday when the National Women’s Soccer League opened the Challenge Cup tournament in Utah.

The players wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts in warmups before the game, which was nationally televised on CBS. In addition to the anthem, the players knelt for a moment of silence before kickoff.

“We took a knee today to protest racial injustice, police brutality and systemic racism against black people and people of color in America. We love our country and we have taken this opportunity to hold it to a higher standard. It is our duty to demand that the liberties and freedoms this nation was founded upon are extended to everyone,” the Thorns and Courage said in a joint statement released before the game.

Advertisement

The league said Friday that it would play the national anthem before the Challenge Cup games and that it would support the players in whatever they chose to do.

The NWSL is the first professional team sport in the United States to return amid the coronavirus outbreak. The monthlong Challenge Cup opened Saturday with a pair of games at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah.

Megan Rapinoe, who plays for OL Reign but opted out of the Challenge Cup, was criticized when she knelt at a NWSL game and a pair of national team games in 2016. She said she wanted to express solidarity with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee during the anthem to bring attention to racial inequality.

In response, U.S. Soccer adopted a rule that required players to stand. But that rule was repealed earlier this month amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd and racial inequity.

Rapinoe voiced her support for the NWSL players Saturday on social media: “You love to see these women using their voice, demanding better for America, and for black people and people of color.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Sports News Soccer Women's Sports

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Kemba Walker celebrate a basket.
NBA
10 things to know before the NBA resumes in late July June 27, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason game.
NBA
Despite virus spike, NBA is 'very comfortable' with Florida plan June 27, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Alex Lafreniere
NHL Draft
Play-in round team wins draft lottery, shot at Alexis Lafreniere June 27, 2020 | 12:37 PM
02/29/16: Fort Myers, FL: The new NESN broadcast team of Dave O'Brien (left) and Jerry Remy (right) are pictured outside the Boston dugout before the start of the BC game. The Red Sox played their first two games of the exhibition season, taking part in two seven inning games vs. Boston College and Northeastern University at Jet Blue Park. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section:sports topic:spring training
Red Sox
Chad Finn: MLB’s pandemic rules mean big changes for Red Sox TV and radio coverage June 27, 2020 | 7:38 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen, far left, along with safety Mike Edwards, second from left, quarterback Tom Brady, center in orange, cornerback Jamel Dean, second from right, and quarterback Blaine Gabbert are seen during a private workout Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's unofficial Bucs practices lead to questions for NFL June 27, 2020 | 7:22 AM
Jonathan Jones.
Patriots
Members of Patriots discuss the pain, and the ignorance, of racism June 27, 2020 | 7:00 AM
Enes Kanter was one of a number of Celtics who protested this weekend.
'I could cry'
What Enes Kanter had to say about his father getting released in Turkey June 27, 2020 | 6:51 AM
Kemba Walker dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers.
Celtics
Here's the Celtics' game schedule once the NBA restarts in Orlando June 26, 2020 | 7:26 PM
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) takes a moment before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Buffalo Bills won 17-16. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
NFL
Adam Gase hopes unhappy Jamal Adams remains with Jets June 26, 2020 | 3:34 PM
Tom Brady during a 2019 press conference.
Chad Finn
Chad Finn: Virus may spare us the sight of Mookie Betts as a Dodger and Tom Brady as a Buc June 26, 2020 | 11:46 AM
An empty Fenway Park.
MLB
Baseball's greatest gift in 2020 might come in its ugliest outcome: Failure. June 26, 2020 | 11:08 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football quarterback Tom Brady, far right, is seen along with other players during a private workout Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
NFL
NFL's chief medical officer commented on Tom Brady's workouts with teammates June 26, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Bill Simmons
Media
'I only wanted to say two things': Bill Simmons addresses NYT story about The Ringer June 26, 2020 | 8:54 AM
Jaroslav Halak Bruins
NHL
NHL not planning to quarantine players for training camps June 26, 2020 | 7:40 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Football
NFL training camps still on original schedule for late July June 26, 2020 | 7:32 AM
NASCAR
NASCAR releases photo from Talladega: 'The noose was real' June 26, 2020 | 7:20 AM
01-23-19: Boston, MA: Boston Celtics television play by play announcer Mike Gorman (right) is pictured as he does the pre game show with his partner Brian Scalabrine (left) at the TD Garden before a Celtics victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff)
Celtics
Brian Scalabrine is launching a vodka lemonade with a local distillery June 25, 2020 | 2:02 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens has reportedly 'pushed' the NBA for a specific change in its bubble plan June 25, 2020 | 11:30 AM
In this 1971 file photo, Boston Red Sox manager Eddie Kasko poses during baseball spring training in Winter Haven, Fla.
Red Sox
Former Red Sox manager Eddie Kasko dead at 88 June 25, 2020 | 9:39 AM
The Revolution's trio of designated players: Gustavo Bou, (7), Adam Buksa, (9), and Carlos Gil, (22).
New England Revolution
Here's the Revolution's schedule for the MLS is Back Tournament group stage June 25, 2020 | 8:59 AM
In this Dec. 10, 2013 file photo, Boston Bruins' Jarome Iginla waves to the crowd.
Hockey
Former Bruin Jarome Iginla headlines 2020 Hockey Hall class June 25, 2020 | 7:33 AM
Avery Bradley reacts after hitting a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bradley will take on the Celtics, his former team, on Monday.
NBA
Former Celtic Avery Bradley to sit out NBA's restart in Florida June 25, 2020 | 7:18 AM
The Eagles, led by head coach Jeff Hafley, returned to campus Monday.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Jeff Hafley discussed the state of BC football June 24, 2020 | 6:34 PM
Runners cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge from Staten Island into Brooklyn during the New York City Marathon on Nov. 3, 2019.
Coronavirus
New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus June 24, 2020 | 6:08 PM
Rafael Devers is congratulated by Xander Bogaerts after Devers hit a solo home run in an August, 2019 game against the Cleveland Indians.
Sports Q
How many games will the Red Sox win in 2020? June 24, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Mohamed Sanu scores a touchdown against the Ravens in 2019.
Patriots
Mohamed Sanu's trainer thinks the receiver was 'shell of himself' in 2019 June 24, 2020 | 10:41 AM
Fenway Park
MLB
5 things to know about the changes coming to MLB this season June 24, 2020 | 10:25 AM
98.5 The Sports Hub
98.5
Christian Arcand is not getting bounced from 98.5 The Sports Hub, after all June 24, 2020 | 7:41 AM
NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent.
NFL
NFL holds minority coaching summit, as it continues to grapple with hiring issues June 24, 2020 | 7:33 AM
U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe.
Soccer
Judge denies American women's soccer immediate appeal June 24, 2020 | 7:21 AM