Filly Swiss Skydiver beats Authentic in photo finish to win Preakness

She is the 12th filly to win a Triple Crown race.

Swiss Skydiver (4), ridden by Robby Albarado, wins the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race ahead of Authentic (9), ridden by John Velazquez, at Pimlico Race Course.
Swiss Skydiver (4), ridden by Robby Albarado, wins the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race ahead of Authentic (9), ridden by John Velazquez, at Pimlico Race Course. –AP Photo/Steve Helber
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
STEPHEN WHYNO,
AP
October 3, 2020 | 6:02 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Swiss Skydiver beat favored Authentic in a stretch duel in the Preakness Stakes run without fans Saturday, making her the sixth filly and first since Rachel Alexandra in 2009 to win the race, which this year served as the third leg of the Triple Crown for the first time.

Swiss Skydiver upset favored Authentic, going off at odds of 11-1 and and finishing just ahead of 3-2 favorite Authentic and third-place Jesus’ Team, who was 40-1. The 145th running of the Preakness at a mostly empty Pimlico Race Course came four weeks after the Kentucky Derby and 3 1/2 months since the Belmont as they were held out of order for the first time since the 1930s.

Advertisement

Trainer Kenny McPeek won the Preakness for the first time for his second Triple Crown victory after capturing the 2002 Belmont with Sarava. Swiss Skydiver was the first filly to run the race since 2014, when Ria Antonia finished last.

Swiss Skydiver avenged her loss to Art Collector in her only other competition against colts, when she finished second in the Blue Grass Stakes on July 11. She since won the Grade 1 Alabama at Saratoga on Aug. 15 and finished second in the Kentucky Oaks on Sept. 4.

Art Collector, the 2-1 second choice, was fourth.

Swiss Skydiver beating Authentic and Thousand Words denied trainer Bob Baffert what would have been a record-breaking eighth Preakness win. Baffert was looking for his 17th victory in a Triple Crown race.

The Preakness was run with only owners, trainers and essential personnel in attendance, a far cry from the usual mid-May party with patrons in fancy hats and suits in some areas of the track and revelers in shorts and T-shirts in the infield.

Even after canceling the annual infield concert and festivities, the Maryland Jockey Club and Stronach Group that owns Pimlico hoped back in the spring that moving the race to the fall would allow for the possibility of having fans. Instead, all three Triple Crown races — run out of order for the first time since the 1930s — went on without them.

Advertisement

There was also no Triple Crown sweep for the 40th time in the past 42 years, when Authentic beat Belmont winner Tiz the Law in the Derby. Trainer Bob Baffert wheeled Authentic back for the Preakness, but a rematch will have to wait for the Breeders’ Cup Classic Nov. 7 after Barclay Tagg gave Tiz the Law a rest to point him to that $6 million race.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Sports News Horse Racing kentucky derby

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Cam Netwon reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.
Patriots
What we know about Cam Newton's positive COVID-19 test and the Patriots-Chiefs game October 3, 2020 | 5:24 PM
John Tlumacki
CHAD FINN
Dave O’Brien, Jerry Remy, and Dennis Eckersley produced winning broadcasts in a lost Red Sox season October 3, 2020 | 1:44 PM
Brian Hoyer will reportedly start for the Patriots this week.
Patriots
Brian Hoyer is reportedly expected to start for Patriots if they face Chiefs this week October 3, 2020 | 1:43 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton directs players at the line of scrimmage against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Patriots
NFL postpones Patriots-Chiefs after Cam Newton reportedly tests positive October 3, 2020 | 11:15 AM
Is there anything Bill Belichick can employ to quiet the Kansas City offense?
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Have the Chiefs permanently overcome the Patriots? Or can Bill Belichick expose some vulnerabilities? October 3, 2020 | 5:00 AM
MLB
Al Avila says Tigers aren't ruling out Hinch, Cora for manager October 2, 2020 | 4:47 PM
NBA
Doc is in: 76ers expect Rivers to lead them to NBA title October 2, 2020 | 4:42 PM
Julian Edelman was one of five players limited at Patriots practice on Thursday.
PATRIOTS
Julian Edelman, Sony Michel questionable vs. Chiefs October 2, 2020 | 3:57 PM
Brandon Bye (left) has started in all 14 of the Revolution's games this season.
New England Revolution
The Revolution have found some scoring magic, and have momentum on their side in first matchup vs. Nashville October 2, 2020 | 3:26 PM
The Patriots and Chiefs will face off for the fourth time in three seasons on Sunday.
Patriots
Maybe Patriots-Chiefs will be classic Chiefs-Ravens wasn't October 2, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Left tackle Isaiah Wynn is leading the way for the Patriots' offensive line this season.
Patriots
Lack of O-line mistakes has helped propel Patriots offense October 2, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Jeff Hafley's Eagles welcome UNC into town on Saturday.
BOSTON COLLEGE
No. 12 Tar Heels end long layoff against Boston College October 2, 2020 | 12:40 PM
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Women's Sports
Carolyn Swords was working in the Las Vegas Aces' front office. Now, she’s on the roster for the WNBA Finals October 2, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Devin McCourty
Patriots
What Devin McCourty had to say about Patriots team culture without Tom Brady October 2, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Damien Harris could bolster an already strong Patriots ground game.
Patriots
Potential returns of Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski raise ceiling of Patriots offense October 2, 2020 | 9:32 AM
Cam Newton looks to get his first road win in a Patriots uniform in Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Chiefs game October 2, 2020 | 5:00 AM
NBA
Kyrie Irving 'doesn't see' the Nets 'having a head coach' despite recent Steve Nash hiring October 1, 2020 | 10:31 PM
Patrick Mahomes and Cam Newton have never played each other.
Patriots
Cam Newton: Patrick Mahomes is ‘changing the game’ October 1, 2020 | 7:53 PM
Aqib Talib claps hands on the bench in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Patriots
Aqib Talib no longer thinks that Wes Welker hit him on purpose during 2013 AFC Championship game October 1, 2020 | 6:30 PM
Mark J. Terrill
DOC RIVERS
Doc Rivers reportedly agrees to deal to be 76ers head coach October 1, 2020 | 6:28 PM
ROBERT KRAFT
Robert Kraft's REFORM Alliance secures legislative victory in California October 1, 2020 | 6:16 PM
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) react to a call during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Patriots
What the Kansas City Chiefs are saying about the Patriots ahead of Sunday's matchup October 1, 2020 | 5:53 PM
Sony Michel has rushed for 227 yards in three career games against the Chiefs.
Patriots
Patriots-Chiefs showdown postponed to Monday or Tuesday October 1, 2020 | 4:19 PM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Danny Ainge on the Celtics' loss to the Heat, Gordon Hayward's future, and the 'strange' offseason October 1, 2020 | 12:50 PM
The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Massarotti” show pulled in a 16.0 share. Above from left, Michael Felger, his wife, Fox 25 morning news anchor Sara Underwood, Tony Massarotti, and Jim Murray.
Media
Sports Hub takes first in summer ratings, WEEI tied for eighth October 1, 2020 | 12:39 PM
Tedy Bruschi in 2019.
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi thinks Stephon Gilmore 'deserves a little bit more respect from the officials' October 1, 2020 | 10:35 AM
The Tennessee Titans played at Minnesota last week.
NFL
Titans-Steelers game postponed to later in season as Tennessee COVID-19 outbreak grows October 1, 2020 | 10:01 AM
MLB
Yankees sweep Indians 10-9 in draining game, meet Rays in ALDS October 1, 2020 | 3:45 AM
NBA
Lakers, LeBron James roll in Game 1 of Finals, top Heat 116-98 October 1, 2020 | 12:26 AM
MLB
Fans to be allowed at World Series, NLCS in Arlington, Texas September 30, 2020 | 10:35 PM