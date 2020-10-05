Aly Raisman is releasing her own signature sneaker to help combat homelessness

For every pair purchased, Heading Home will donate a pair to someone in need.

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman walks from the dugout as she is introduced during ceremonies prior to a home opener baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, April 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman is releasing a signature sneaker. –Charles Krupa/AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 5, 2020 | 7:02 PM

Six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman has teamed up with Boston-based shoe company York Athletics Mfg. yet again to launch her very own-signature slip-on sneaker.

“The Gail by Aly Raisman” is available now ($135) in a sleek mint-green color way, and features the motto “Worth the Fight” stitched onto the tongue. The shoes, named after the company’s Gail York, were “originally designed with Tokyo’s cityscape in mind” in honor of the 2020 Olympics, which has been postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19.

For every pair purchased in October, Raisman and York will partner with Heading Home, a local homeless housing agency in the city, to donate a pair to a person experiencing homelessness. Raisman has worked with Heading Home before. In July of 2017, she promoted mattress company Leesa and helped donate dozens of mattresses to Heading Home.

Advertisement

Raisman expressed how important it is to help those in need, specifically the homeless.

“I think it goes without saying how absolutely heartbreaking it is that there are so many people out there, I think far more than people realize—that don’t have a home and don’t have a safe place to go,” Raisman said according to Boston Magazine. “[It] continues to be important to me to educate myself and figure out different ways to give back and to also inspire other people to do the same.”

With a potential second wave of COVID-19 set to hit Boston, the homeless population is just one of the vulnerable groups city officials are worried about. During the height of the pandemic, a third of the homeless population was infected with COVID-19.

“I think that right now this world really needs people to step up and to help others who are less fortunate,” Raisman continued. “[I’m] learning as much as I can so I can understand how best to help other people and how to make a difference.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Sports News Aly Raisman Sneakers Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Josh McDaniels (left) watches Brian Hoyer (2,right) warm up before Monday's game
Patriots
Live blog: Patriots-Chiefs updates October 5, 2020 | 6:59 PM
Damien Harris will reportedly make his season debut Monday.
PATRIOTS
Damien Harris and Gunner Olszewski are reportedly available against the Chiefs October 5, 2020 | 5:28 PM
Don Wright
NFL
Texans fire head coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start, per reports October 5, 2020 | 5:17 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Red Sox ratings on NESN tumble more than 50 percent for Betts-less, fanless season October 5, 2020 | 3:40 PM
The Patriots escort to Logan airport brought I-93 traffic to a standstill Monday morning.
Patriots
Watch: Police halted traffic on I-93 to make way for New England Patriots escort October 5, 2020 | 1:16 PM
The Patriots will be without running back Sony Michel Monday night.
Patriots
Patriots running back Sony Michel ruled out for Monday night’s game vs. Chiefs October 5, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Pool
Patriots
Adam Schefter: NFL's 'investigation' of Patriots' COVID-19 protocols different than Titans October 5, 2020 | 10:37 AM
Patriots
Patriots-Chiefs all clear to play Monday after no new positive tests October 5, 2020 | 9:25 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots have a serious challenge ahead of them Monday night.
PATRIOTS
Chad Finn: Where would this rate among Bill Belichick’s best wins? October 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Jimmy Butler (22) shoots over Kyle Kuzma in Game 3 on Sunday.
NBA FINALS
Jimmy Butler's big night helps Heat cut Lakers' Finals lead to 2-1 October 4, 2020 | 10:34 PM
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (90) celebrates after recovering a fumble Sunday.
NFL
Bills remain undefeated, top Raiders in Las Vegas, 30-23 October 4, 2020 | 8:30 PM
Tommy Heinsohn and Mike Gorman.
NBA FINALS
ABC announcers rave about Tommy Heinsohn and Mike Gorman during NBA Finals broadcast October 4, 2020 | 8:26 PM
Is there anything Bill Belichick can employ to quiet the Kansas City offense?
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Without Cam Newton, beating the Chiefs becomes exponentially more difficult for the Patriots October 4, 2020 | 7:30 PM
Chris Wagner is pursued by Cedric Paquette.
BRUINS
Bruins fans were quick to pounce when the NHL mistakenly referred to Walpole's Chris Wagner as a Wellesley native October 4, 2020 | 7:11 PM
PATRIOTS
The Patriots will reportedly fly in two planes to Kansas City October 4, 2020 | 5:17 PM
Mark LoMoglio
NFL
Tom Brady threw 5 touchdowns to torch the Chargers in a 38-31 win October 4, 2020 | 4:46 PM
Super Bowl XXXVI was the last time oddsmakers liked the other team's odds against the Patriots as much as they do in Monday's matchup in Kansas City.
PATRIOTS-CHIEFS
Here's the last time the Patriots were such heavy underdogs October 4, 2020 | 4:26 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
PATRIOTS-CHIEFS
Patriots-Chiefs to be televised nationally on Monday night October 4, 2020 | 3:49 PM
JOHN SIBLEY
MOLLY SEIDEL
Boston resident Molly Seidel places sixth at London Marathon October 4, 2020 | 3:11 PM
David J. Phillip
Patriots
What the NFL's top doctor told CBS about the league's recent coronavirus outbreak October 4, 2020 | 2:34 PM
Bill Belichick Raiders
Patriots
Patriots-Chiefs rescheduled for Monday night October 4, 2020 | 11:21 AM
Roger Goodell.
NFL
NFL discusses adding 18th week to regular season as possible contingency October 4, 2020 | 10:42 AM
Tyler Kaufman
NFL
Report: Saints player tests positive for COVID-19 after team flight to Detroit October 4, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Bill Belichick will be without quarterback Cam Newton if the Patriots face the Chiefs this week.
Patriots-Chiefs latest
All other Patriots’ COVID tests negative, game could be played Monday, per ESPN October 3, 2020 | 10:45 PM
Cam Netwon reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.
Patriots
What we know following Cam Newton's positive COVID-19 test October 3, 2020 | 8:28 PM
UNC's offense didn't have an impressive showing but they scored enough to beat Boston College.
BOSTON COLLEGE
No. 12 North Carolina holds on to beat Boston College 26-22 October 3, 2020 | 8:06 PM
Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.
CAM NEWTON
4 takeaways from Cam Newton testing positive for COVID-19 October 3, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Cam Newton has COVID-19, and there may not be a Patriots-Chiefs game this week for Bill Belichick to coach.
NFL
NFL experts believe Patriots-Chiefs shouldn't happen this week October 3, 2020 | 6:47 PM
Swiss Skydiver (4), ridden by Robby Albarado, wins the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race ahead of Authentic (9), ridden by John Velazquez, at Pimlico Race Course.
PREAKNESS STAKES
Filly Swiss Skydiver beats Authentic in photo finish to win Preakness October 3, 2020 | 6:02 PM
John Tlumacki
CHAD FINN
Dave O’Brien, Jerry Remy, and Dennis Eckersley produced winning broadcasts in a lost Red Sox season October 3, 2020 | 1:44 PM