Swimmer Ryan Lochte miffed at his times in return to racing

“This is probably going to go down as my worst meet that I’ve ever had,” he said by phone from Sarasota, Florida. “I do not like swimming this bad. When I get back (home), I’m going to start turning it up again.”

In this July 31, 2019, file photo, Ryan Lochte competes in the men's 200-meter individual medley time trial at the U.S. national swimming championships in Stanford, Calif. Lochte was ticked off about his performances in the pool at the U.S. Open, the first major meet on American soil since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports in mid-March. Lochte finished third in the 200-meter individual medley with a time 2 minutes, 1.05 seconds Friday — well behind winner Chase Kalisz in 1:59.72. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
BETH HARRIS,
AP
November 14, 2020 | 2:07 PM

Ryan Lochte is mad, and that’s rare.

The 12-time Olympic medalist known for his goofy smile and laid-back attitude was ticked off about his performances in the pool at the U.S. Open, the first major meet in America since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports in mid-March.

Lochte finished third in the 200-meter individual medley with a time 2:01.05 on Friday — well behind winner Chase Kalisz in 1:59.72. He was 26th in the 200 freestyle and 51st in the 100 backstroke. Lochte swam the 200 back on Saturday and dropped the 100 free. Times from all nine meet sites were combined to determine overall placement.

Advertisement

“This is probably going to go down as my worst meet that I’ve ever had,” he said by phone from Sarasota, Florida. “I do not like swimming this bad. When I get back (home), I’m going to start turning it up again.”

At 36, Lochte is taking aim at making a fifth U.S. Olympic team. He’s easily the oldest swimmer on deck, surrounded by youngsters who he jokes were in diapers when he won his first gold medal at the 2004 Athens Games.

Time is not on his side. Lochte figures he’s competed in just seven meets since 2016. He only resumed training about five weeks ago, his plans disrupted in part by closures and restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus. Future competitions are up in the air, depending on the pandemic. The U.S. Olympic trials are next June, about a month before the rescheduled Tokyo Games.

“I need to be racing at least once a month with really good competitors,” he said. “I don’t want to lose that confidence.”

Lochte is eager to replace the debacle that was the 2016 Rio Olympics with better memories before calling it quits. He grabbed international headlines after claiming he and three teammates were robbed by armed men with police badges in Rio. Brazilian authorities denied Lochte’s version of events. Eventually, he apologized for lying about the incident that cost him sponsors and a 10-month suspension.

Advertisement

In 2018, he was suspended for 14 months after posting a photo of himself receiving a vitamin injection at a dosage over the allowable limit. The repeated hits to his good-guy image were incalculable.

“I feel like inside I want to prove everyone wrong,” he said. “I want to do it for myself. I guess this year is way more important than any I’ve ever had.”

Lochte has been going hard in practice, logging between 7,000-8,000 yards a day — more than he did ahead of the 2012 London Games.

“I don’t know if I’m mentally tired. I know I’m physically tired,” he said. “I love getting on those blocks and racing again.”

Dara Torres was the first U.S. swimmer to compete in five Olympics, including two different appearances eight years apart. She was 41 in 2008 when she won silver medals in all three of her events in Beijing. Torres’ daughter was 2 years old at the time of her mother’s last games.

Lochte’s family has expanded, too, since 2016, with wife Kayla, 3-year-old son Caiden and 1-year-old daughter Liv.

“It used to be me going off to the bars,” he said. “Now it’s me going home and chasing kids around and changing diapers, but I love it.”

Lochte is back with Gregg Troy, his old college coach at Florida who guided him throughout his long rivalry with Michael Phelps. Troy retired from leading the Gators two years ago, although he has remained in Gainesville, where Lochte and his wife are in the process of buying a house.

Advertisement

Lochte said he’s still in touch with Phelps, who retired after Rio and has three boys of his own now.

“He’s always good for giving me advice,” Lochte said.

Lochte looks around the pool deck at his young competitors and admits not knowing their names and who is the fastest.

“They all come up to me for questions because I’ve been in swimming forever,” he said. “I help out the younger generation. It’s still fun.”

Lochte still has his supporters, whether it’s his fans who know he’s always willing to accommodate their requests or those in the sport.

Jon Urbanchek, the 84-year-old retired Michigan coach, had a front-row seat for many of Lochte’s successes and failures.

“He’s a beautiful, very loving person. He admits he made some bad judgments,” Urbanchek said. “He deserves to have an honorable exit.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Sports News Health Florida Sports Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Last season, the Ravens thrashed the Patriots, 37-20, ending New England's winning streak at eight.
Unconventional Preview
Chad Finn: Patriots-Ravens rivalry resumes, but it doesn’t look like an even fight this time November 14, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Jim Christian has guided the Eagles to a 3-0 start.
BC Basketball
Boston College coach Jim Christian frontloads schedule with tough games November 13, 2020 | 3:48 PM
Tacko Fall said he loves playing for the Celtics.
TACKO FALL
Tacko Fall discussed his rookie year and his future in Boston November 13, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Dustin Johnson was tied for the lead through the first round of the Masters.
2020 MASTERS
Dustin Johnson joins Masters lead after round of record scoring November 13, 2020 | 1:08 PM
The Miami Marlins hired Kim Ng to be their next general manager, making her the first woman to be a general manager in the sport.
MLB
Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM, making her first female GM in MLB history November 13, 2020 | 11:47 AM
Bill Belichick Patriots comeback
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say when asked about the Patriots' lack of recent draft success November 13, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Cam Newton Patriots Raiders
Patriots
Handing out awards for the Patriots at the season's halfway mark November 13, 2020 | 8:58 AM
Devin Vassell worked out for the Celtics prior to next week's draft.
Celtics
Meet Devin Vassell and Aaron Nesmith, two of the Celtics’ latest workout participants November 13, 2020 | 8:19 AM
Bill Belichick and John Harbaugh faceoff again this weekend.
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Ravens game November 13, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Tom Brady was caught off guard by Tropical Storm Eta.
BRADY IN FLORIDA
Tom Brady was unprepared for first Florida tropical storm November 12, 2020 | 9:04 PM
2020 MASTERS
Paul Casey rides the buzz of Masters history to 65 and early lead November 12, 2020 | 8:51 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez appears ready to return after missing all of 2020.
RED SOX
Eduardo Rodriguez will '100 percent be ready for 2021' November 12, 2020 | 8:29 PM
Northeastern won its third straight Beanpot last February.
College Sports
Chances of the Beanpot being held in 2021 are ‘very unlikely’ November 12, 2020 | 7:39 PM
Tommy Amaker and his Harvard men's basketball team will be sidelined this year.
College Sports
Ivy League cancels all winter sports November 12, 2020 | 7:24 PM
Atlanta's Freddie Freeman has been a key part of the Braves' success this season.
MLB
Braves' Freddie Freeman wins NL MVP, White Sox slugger José Abreu gets AL MVP November 12, 2020 | 7:12 PM
Nick Folk's heroics against the Jets makes Cam Newton want to call him after a Boston sports legend.
KICKER GUY?
Cam Newton wants to nickname Nick Folk after Paul Pierce November 12, 2020 | 6:31 PM
Stephon Gilmore.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Week 10 injury report: Stephon Gilmore misses practice Thursday November 12, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Brandon Sebastian will proudly honor Welles Crowther this Saturday against Notre Dame.
BC FOOTBALL
Why the 'Red Bandanna Game' means so much to Boston College football November 12, 2020 | 4:09 PM
Bill Belichick is too competitive to tank.
Patriots
The Patriots aren't tanking; they're just very not good November 12, 2020 | 3:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.
CELTICS
An NBA insider explained how the Celtics could potentially land Jrue Holiday November 12, 2020 | 2:17 PM
Tedy Bruschi in 2019.
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi admitted Patriots' chance of a playoff run 'is going to be very tough to do' November 12, 2020 | 1:52 PM
Tony Allen (center) and teammate Glen Davis contest a Kobe Bryant jumper in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals.
TOMMY HEINSOHN
Tony Allen described why earning a 'Tommy Point' was so special November 12, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, right, instructs as Brad Marchand listens.
BRUINS
Bruce Cassidy shared an update on Tuukka Rask, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak November 12, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Lamar Jackson Ravens play calling
NFL
Ahead of Patriots matchup, Lamar Jackson unhappy with predictable Ravens play-calling November 12, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Cam Newton talks to Jakobi Meyers during Meyers's breakout game against the Jets.
Patriots
Jakobi Meyers met Cam Newton as a teenager. How that early connection is paying off now. November 12, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.
Golf
Who can win the Masters, who can but won't, and who to pick in your pool November 12, 2020 | 7:13 AM
PATRIOTS
Joe Cardona named Patriots' nominee for Salute to Service Award November 11, 2020 | 10:49 PM
Cam Newton warms up before Monday's game.
CAM NEWTON
Lamar Jackson tips his cap to Cam Newton prior to Ravens-Patriots game November 11, 2020 | 8:42 PM
Cam Newton celebrates with Jakobi Meyers.
CAM NEWTON
John Harbaugh focuses on Cam Newton and Jakobi Meyers ahead of Sunday's game November 11, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder NBA basketball assistant coach Mark Daigneault is shown during an NBA basketball game between the Thunder and San Antonio Spurs at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. The Oklahoma City Thunder promoted assistant Mark Daigneault to head coach on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, handing the team over to the 35-year-old former coach of its G League team. (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP)
NBA
Oklahoma City Thunder announce Massachusetts native as new head coach November 11, 2020 | 5:12 PM