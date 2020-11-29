Former Celtic Nate Robinson brutally knocked out on Mike Tyson undercard
Four years removed from final NBA game, and seven from his last full season, former Celtics guard Nate Robinson was the runaway highlight of the undercard of the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. boxing exhibition on Saturday night.
It was not for the reasons the 36-year-old hoped.
Robinson was knocked cold by 23-year-old social media star Jake Paul in the second round of their scheduled six-round cruiserweight fight, crashing face-first into the canvas following a right cross. It was the third time Paul knocked down Robinson, the diminutive NBA star and three-time slam dunk contest champion thoroughly routed in his pro boxing debut.
