PawSox to host virtual yard sale this weekend

A PawSox sign near an exit tunnel at McCoy Stadium, in Pawtucket, R.I., Aug. 19, 2018. The PawSox, the Boston Red Sox's top minor league team, will be moving from Pawtucket, R.I. to Worcester, Mass. in 2021. ()
A PawSox sign near an exit tunnel at McCoy Stadium, in Pawtucket, R.I., Aug. 19, 2018. The PawSox, the Boston Red Sox's top minor league team, will be moving from Pawtucket, R.I. to Worcester, Mass. in 2021. –Cody O'Loughlin/The New York Times
The Providence Journal
December 1, 2020

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — The Pawtucket Red Sox will conduct a “Virtual BallYard Sale” selling 1,000 authentic player jerseys, game-used equipment, autographed baseballs and more.

The sale will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will be hosted on the PawSox Facebook & Twitter accounts, the Providence Journal reported.

On Sunday at 10 p.m., the sale will be televised on Cox Cable Rhode Island for a one-hour show titled “Last Chance at History – A PawSox Jersey & Memorabilia Sale” and re-aired throughout the week.

PawSox Vice-Chairman Mike Tamburro says that the organization recognizes that McCoy Stadium wasn’t just the home of the team, it’s been the home of PawSox fans as well.

“We are taking some memorabilia items with us to Worcester to proudly display to new generations of fans,” he said.

Some elements will be on display at Polar Park, the future home of the Boston Red Sox’ Triple-A Club in Worcester.

