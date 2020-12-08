Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore swapped jerseys in a show of respect

"Keep being great. Big fan!"

December 8, 2020 | 6:25 PM

Jayson Tatum and Stephon Gilmore are two of the most popular and well-known athletes in New England at the moment.

It’s clear they’re fans of each other as well.

The Celtics forward Tatum and Patriots cornerback Gilmore recently swapped jerseys and each wrote out a personalized message for the other player.

“To JT Keep being great. Big fan!” Gilmore wrote. Tatum shared the message on Instagram and also praised Gilmore.

“‘Find Gilmore and go somewhere else.’ Big time. Keep being great bro!” Tatum wrote. Gilmore posted it on his story and said “In return young (G.O.A.T.).”

Advertisement

Both players signed the jersey for the other player as well.

Gilmore, the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, has been a key contributor again this season. Tatum, a reigning third-team selection in the NBA, is expected by many to enter the MVP conversation this season.

TOPICS: Sports News Celtics Patriots Jayson Tatum Stephon Gilmore

