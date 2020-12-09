Steve Kornacki will appear on NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ for remainder of the season
The Massachusetts native who gained fame for his election analysis will break down NFL playoff possibilities.
Sports and politics can mix in an entertaining and informative way, at least when Steve Kornacki is involved.
Kornacki, a Groton native and Boston University graduate who gained renown for his real-time analysis of voting data during NBC and MSNBC’s election coverage, will contribute to NBC Sports’ “Football Night in America” program for the remainder of the NFL season, the network announced Wednesday.
Kornacki will use the “big board” screen to break down NFL playoff possibilities on the show, much in the same way he broke down polling and electoral data during the presidential election.
He debuted on “Football Night in America” in a well-received guest role during Sunday’s Chiefs-Broncos game.
Going forward, Kornacki will appear on the program each week to break down the playoff picture after the conclusion of the Sunday afternoon games. He will also appear at halftime of the weekly Sunday Night Football game.
