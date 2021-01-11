Sydney Blue Sox release Manny Ramirez amid disjointed season

Manny Ramirez Australia Sydney
Manny Ramirez in Sydney as he prepares to play baseball at age 48. –Dan Himbrechts/AAP Image via AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
January 11, 2021

SYDNEY (AP) — Manny Ramirez has been released by the Sydney Blue Sox because of uncertainty over the Australian Baseball League season during the COVID-19 pandemic and a medical issue that is preventing him from playing or training with the club.

Blue Sox chief executive Adam Dobb issued a statement Monday announcing the decision, saying it was extremely disappointing to cut the 48-year-old former Boston Red Sox player and 12-time major league All-Star, “but we owe it to our fans and the other teams to make a decision now.”

“The level of investment to get him here meant this was never a PR stunt,” Cobb said. “It was never was our intention to have him NOT participate in the ABL this season.”

Advertisement

Ramirez did not make an appearance with the Blue Sox, who played just two games — on Dec. 17 and 18 — before a coronavirus outbreak in Sydney and subsequent border and travel restrictions prevented the club from competing.

Cobb said he was unable to comment further on Ramirez or the undisclosed medical condition, adding that the club was “doing everything we can to get restarted.”

Ramirez, who was the World Series MVP when the Red Sox broke their 86-year title drought in 2004, had played in the American minor leagues, as well as in China and Japan, since his MLB career ended.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Sports News Baseball Sports Red Sox MLB

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
NFL
Inside the matchup between Tom Brady and Drew Brees January 13, 2021 | 3:11 AM
Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady would not make a good coach, according to his coach.
TOM BRADY
Bruce Arians says 'perfectionist' Tom Brady would not make a good coach January 12, 2021 | 11:30 PM
The Celtics have postponed three games due to COVID-19 protocols so far.
CELTICS
Here's the Celtics' timeline for Jayson Tatum, others to return from COVID-19 protocols January 12, 2021 | 10:24 PM
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was mocked to the Patriots by one NFL expert.
NFL DRAFT
NFL Mock draft: Experts project Trey Lance, Jaylen Waddle, others to Patriots. January 12, 2021 | 7:13 PM
Brad Marchand makes it known he scored during a passing drill.
BRUINS
Here's the latest version of the 2021 Bruins schedule January 12, 2021 | 5:44 PM
DeMaurice Smith believes Bill Belichick made the right call.
BILL BELICHICK
NFLPA executive director lauds Bill Belichick's decision to decline Trump's invitation January 12, 2021 | 3:48 PM
Andrew Benintendi works out during the first day of Summer Camp.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Should the Red Sox trade Andrew Benintendi? January 12, 2021 | 3:28 PM
National
Olympic gold medalist was part of crowd that invaded Capitol January 12, 2021 | 3:13 PM
Brad Stevens looks on as the Celtics play.
CELTICS
Celtics-Magic game originally scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed January 12, 2021 | 2:16 PM
Kyrie Irving dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks.
KYRIE IRVING
NBA reportedly looking into videos of a mask-less Kyrie Irving January 12, 2021 | 2:02 PM
Tom Brady helped the Buccaneers beat the Washington Football Team, 31-23, on Saturday.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady provided some colorful commentary while he was mic'd up January 12, 2021 | 12:40 PM
Barry Chin
Bruins
Bruins to retire No. 22 jersey of Willie O'Ree, first Black player in NHL January 12, 2021 | 11:27 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick faces one of the most important off-seasons of his Patriots tenure.
Patriots
Boston.com readers: ‘Coach made the right decision’ January 12, 2021 | 11:22 AM
Tedy Bruschi in 2019.
New England Patriots
Tedy Bruschi praised Bill Belichick's statement declining Medal of Freedom offer January 12, 2021 | 10:25 AM
The Boston Globe
Patriots
Trump offered Bill Belichick an honor. Duty compelled him to refuse. January 12, 2021 | 10:21 AM
Wade Payne
CHAD FINN
Patriots weren't playing, but reminders of them were everywhere in playoff games January 11, 2021 | 11:52 PM
North Quincy High School players gather in around the net at the beginning of the game. North Quincy vs Duxbury at the Quincy Yourth Center.
QUINCY HOCKEY
Quincy boys hockey teams are on hiatus after players spotted violating COVID guidelines January 11, 2021 | 11:33 PM
Here's what experts had to say after Tom Brady and the Buccaneers defeated the Washington football team.
TOM BRADY
What NFL experts said after Tom Brady, Tampa Bay beat Washington January 11, 2021 | 10:09 PM
Bill Belichick will not accept Medal of Freedom.
MEDAL OF FREEDOM
Patriots' Bill Belichick will not accept Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump January 11, 2021 | 8:04 PM
The Red Sox have reportedly explored trading Andrew Benintendi.
RED SOX
Red Sox have reportedly explored trading outfielder Andrew Benintendi January 11, 2021 | 6:57 PM
The Boston Globe
Bill Belichick
Ed Markey, Maura Healey hope Bill Belichick rejects Medal of Freedom Award January 11, 2021 | 5:26 PM
Jayson Tatum averaged 35 points per game last week.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum named Eastern Conference Player of the Week January 11, 2021 | 5:00 PM
Boston Bruins 2021 season
Bruins
5 Bruins storylines to know ahead the 2021 season January 11, 2021 | 4:28 PM
DJ LeMahieu's next home could be in Boston.
Red Sox
Yankees' star DJ LeMahieu could 're-engage' with Red Sox, per report January 11, 2021 | 2:36 PM
President Donald Trump points to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, where he honored the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots for their Super Bowl LI victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Bill Belichick
Let us know: Should Belichick accept the award? January 11, 2021 | 1:47 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Celtics
Tuesday's Celtics-Bulls game postponed as Boston grapples with positive COVID-19 tests January 11, 2021 | 1:32 PM
Mac Jones could go from playing the National Championship Game for Alabama to starting at quarterback for the Patriots.
Patriots
Potential Patriots draft targets playing in Monday's National Championship Game January 11, 2021 | 1:27 PM
Mike Milbury
Media
Mike Milbury is officially out at NBC January 11, 2021 | 1:09 PM
Belichick Trump medal of freedom offer
Patriots
'To accept it is disgraceful': Mass. rep calls on Bill Belichick to decline Trump's Medal of Freedom offer January 11, 2021 | 10:16 AM
Bradley Beal is available to play after being exposed to COVID via Jayson Tatum.
NBA
Bradley Beal available to play despite COVID exposure to Jayson Tatum January 11, 2021 | 12:39 AM