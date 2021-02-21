David Andrews would ‘love to’ stay with Patriots but is keeping options open

It looks like David Andrews is using his leverage as he prepares to become a free agent for the first time in his career.

The Patriots’ starting center and captain is open to staying in New England, but is leaving all of his options on the table.

“We would love to stay,” Andrews wrote in an Instagram story. “New England is our home but we are up for anything.”

In his first six seasons in the league, Andrews has established himself as one of the NFL’s top centers. NFL analysis website Pro Football Focus ranked David Andrews as the top center during the 2018 playoffs, in which the Patriots defeated the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Andrews was also graded as the fourth-best center by the website for the 2017 season.

After missing the entire 2019 season due to a blood clot, Andrews returned as the Patriots’ starting center in 2020. He played and started in all but four games due to a broken thumb injury.

Andrews is one of 25 Patriots players that are set to become free agents when the new league year begins on March 17. Fellow starting offensive lineman Joe Thuney will also be a free agent, leading some to suggest that the Patriots have to pick one and drop the other.

If the Patriots don’t come to a contract agreement with Thuney prior to the start of free agency, they could place the franchise tag on him. That would come at a hefty price, however. The projected franchise tag cost for offensive linemen this offseason is roughly $14.5 million, according to OverTheCap.com. The Patriots placed the franchise tag on Thuney last offseason with a similar cost.

Andrews is ranked by Pro Football Focus as the 69th-best player to be a free agent this offseason. The website predicts the Patriots will re-sign Andrews to a three-year deal worth a total of $18 million.