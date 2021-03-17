A new owner has big plans for a reimagined Boston ski show

Snowsports Industries America
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Matt Pepin
March 17, 2021

The opportunity to step off the streets of Boston and be transported to a winter sports wonderland is what organizers hope is the allure of the Snowbound Festival, a reimagined version of the former Boston Ski & Snowboard Expo planned for Nov. 19-21 at the Hynes Convention Center.

Like its predecessor, Snowbound aims to be the unofficial kickoff to the winter sports and travel season in New England. A counterpart event in Denver will be held two weeks before the Boston show, although “Rockies” and “New England” have replaced city names in festival branding and descriptions.

Snowbound wants to build on the long history of the popular ski expo in Boston, which was managed by Bernie Weichsel’s BEWI Productions for 38 years before being sold to Snowsports Industries America in 2019. SIA is promising “multi-sensory, immersive experiences” designed to entertain, amaze, and induce spending.

Advertisement

“This seemed like an opportunity to take all of the goodwill that was built up [in Boston], and create something that could become much larger. We want this to be a destination type experience,” said Brian Stephenson, SIA’s director of Snowbound Festivals.

“Winter Starts Here,” is the marketing slogan, and the vision for the festivals is to begin paying off on that promise the moment visitors step inside. They’ll begin their journey in the “Lodge,” a lobby modeled after a ski resort lodge that will be the gateway to the festival.

Visitors can then proceed to the “Lift” area, just as a skier or snowboarder might after gearing up in a lodge, and find a stage, food options, and a hang-out area.

From there, guests can explore various groupings of festival exhibitors, each called a peak and representing a type or category of vendor. For example, Peak Performance features equipment-related concerns, while Peak Adventure is for resorts and winter travel destinations. In its previous version, the show floor was a wide-ranging mix of exhibits and vendors.

Stephenson explained that a driving force in the creative process was “can we build the experience around going to a winter resort?”

Advertisement

Stephenson, who has extensive experience in the production of consumer events like Star Wars Celebration and Comic Con, said he is confident the Snowbound Festivals will be held, although final decisions on capacity have not yet been made because of the fluid nature of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everything is pointing in the right direction,” Stephenson said on a Zoom presentation for interested parties and winter sports and travel industry representatives this week. “We’re obviously working with all the venues and the local health authorities to make sure everything will be safe for everybody to come to the festivals and enjoy them with us this year.”

Stephenson hopes ticket sales can begin in August or September, and estimated a day ticket would be approximately $20. He thinks visitors will find it worth the price of admission.

“It’s their party, it’s their experience. We just want to build something they will like,” he said.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Sports News Skiing Business New England Travel Travel Skiing Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
In Memory
A tribute to 'invincible warrior' Dick Hoyt March 18, 2021 | 3:35 PM
Ryan Izzo Patriots
Patriots
Report: Patriots trading tight end Ryan Izzo to Houston March 18, 2021 | 2:06 PM
Patriots N'Keal Harry
Patriots
Why Patriots' free-agent spending could mean another 'old' team in 2021 March 18, 2021 | 12:59 PM
Paul Pierce talked about the Celtics and Jayson Tatum with Boston.com.
CELTICS
Paul Pierce doesn't want to pressure Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown by reaching out often March 18, 2021 | 12:41 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
'This is the week where the heat gets turned up': Danny Ainge discussed the impending NBA trade deadline March 18, 2021 | 11:23 AM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bruins
Update: Bruins and Sabres to play 'as of now' following COVID testing March 18, 2021 | 10:33 AM
N'Keal Harry during the 2020 season
Patriots
Patriots reportedly exploring potential of trading N'Keal Harry March 18, 2021 | 10:02 AM
Patrick Chung Patriots
Patriots
Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung announces retirement March 18, 2021 | 9:53 AM
The Celtics took on the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Collin Sexton, Cavaliers hold off Celtics down the stretch March 17, 2021 | 10:57 PM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks during a news conference following a playoff game against the Chiefs on Jan. 12, 2020.
Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson accused of sexual assault in civil suits March 17, 2021 | 10:47 PM
Kyle Van Noy is returning the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Watch: Kyle Van Noy announces his return to the Patriots March 17, 2021 | 10:12 PM
Brad Stevens believes his players handle the trade deadline well.
CELTICS
Here's why Brad Stevens doesn't think Celtics players are worried about the trade deadline March 17, 2021 | 8:14 PM
Charlie Riedel
PATRIOTS
5 things to know about new Patriot tight end Hunter Henry March 17, 2021 | 7:46 PM
Wade Payne
Patriots
Jonnu Smith cant wait to connect with Hunter Henry, excited about opportunity with Patriots March 17, 2021 | 6:31 PM
Jonnu Smith Patriots
Patriots
Watch: Highlights from the Patriots' newest free-agent additions March 17, 2021 | 2:53 PM
J.C. Jackson Patriots
Patriots
Patriots reportedly place second-round tender on cornerback J.C. Jackson March 17, 2021 | 2:06 PM
LeBron James Red Sox
Red Sox
'We know the history': What LeBron James had to say about becoming a part-owner of the Red Sox March 17, 2021 | 1:44 PM
The father-son duo of Dick and Rick Hoyt form Team Hoyt, which will run its 31st Boston Marathon in 2013. Dick is 72 and pushes his son Rick, 51, who is a spastic quadriplegic with cerebral palsy, in a special running wheelchair. To benefit the Hoyt Foundation, the pair have raised almost $114,000 toward their $125,000 goal for 2013.
Dick Hoyt
Dick Hoyt, a beloved icon of the Boston Marathon, has died at the age of 80 March 17, 2021 | 1:08 PM
Ted Karras Patriots Dolphins
Patriots
Patriots will reportedly bring back center Ted Karras March 17, 2021 | 12:41 PM
North Dakota State Trey Lance Patriots
Patriots
Why the Patriots could pursue more quarterbacks even after re-signing Cam Newton March 17, 2021 | 11:42 AM
Michael Ainsworth
Patriots
5 things to know about new Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux March 17, 2021 | 11:38 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Patriots
NFL insider explained the common thread in the Patriots' free agent additions March 17, 2021 | 10:28 AM
Ed Zurga
NFL
Texans Deshaun Watson responds to lawsuit filed by Houston lawyer March 17, 2021 | 10:12 AM
Steve Kampfer clowns around with Dan Vladar.
Bruins
3 Bruins-Penguins takeaways as Dan Vladar notches his first career win March 17, 2021 | 7:41 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots center David Andrews reportedly ready to test free agency March 16, 2021 | 11:35 PM
Trent Frederic (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period.
Bruins
Frederic's 3rd-period goal carries Bruins past Penguins March 16, 2021 | 10:30 PM
The Celtics took on the Jazz on Tuesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Rudy Gobert, Jazz pull away from Celtics March 16, 2021 | 10:25 PM
FILE - Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) looks on at halftime of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, in this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, fikle photo. The Patriots have agreed to sign free agent tight end Jonnu Smith in their biggest move to date to fill the void created by the departure of Rob Gronkowski. Smith, who was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft, agreed Monday, March 15, 2021, to a four-year, $50 million deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press.
SPORTS Q
Sports Q: Which of the Patriots' free-agent signings will work out best? March 16, 2021 | 8:03 PM
Celtics' Brad Stevens does not plan to go to Indiana.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens says he is not leaving Celtics for Indiana University coaching job March 16, 2021 | 7:37 PM
Former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith catches a pass during a Dec. 20, 2020 game against the Lions.
Patriots
Chad Finn: Making sense of the Patriots' recent signing frenzy March 16, 2021 | 7:34 PM