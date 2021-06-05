Sports News Cannons Lacrosse Club fall to Redwoods in debut The Cannons held an 11-8 lead with 7:46 left before losing 12-11. Cannons' Lyle Thompson (4) carries the ball while Redwoods' Patrick Harbeson (40) defends during a Premier Lacrosse League game, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. The Redwoods won 12-11. AP Photo/Steve Luciano





FOXBOROUGH — After months of buildup and anticipation, Cannons Lacrosse Club made its Premier Lacrosse League debut against Redwoods Lacrosse Club on Friday at Gillette Stadium.

Paul Rabil scored three goals in the second half, helping the Cannons erase an 8-5 halftime deficit. The Cannons led, 11-8, with 7:46 left in the game, but the Redwoods rallied late to steal one.

Though the loss soured an otherwise memorable night for the club, it was still a momentous occasion for those involved and the league as a whole. Formerly the Boston Cannons in Major League Lacrosse – and the league’s 2020 champions – the Cannons joined the PLL as part of a relaunch and became the league’s eighth team.

The roster features some former Boston Cannons players, but the majority of the team is comprised of new players, including attacker Lyle Thompson – regarded by many as the best player in the world.

Thompson helped the Cannons build a 3-0 lead, scoring two goals in less than three minutes to electrify the crowd. The Redwoods responded with a 3-1 run of their own, then each side scored in the final minute to make it 5-4 Cannons through 1. Holden Garlent, Tyson Bell, and Andrew Kew also scored for the Cannons.

Redwoods LC then outscored the Cannons, 4-0, in the second quarter to build an 8-5 halftime lead.

Former Patriots star Chris Hogan earned a roster spot through training camp, but coach Sean Quirk opted not to dress him this weekend.

“The guys in this locker room have supported me through my journey and I’m going to do the same for them from the sidelines this weekend,” Hogan tweeted Friday. “The journey is not over. It’s just beginning.”