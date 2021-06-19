Sports News How Boston teams and others in the local sports world are celebrating Juneteenth "It's not just a holiday for Black people to celebrate. It's a holiday for all people to celebrate." Members of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics kneel around a Black Lives Matter logo during the national anthem. Ashley Landis/ AP Pool Photo

Many Boston teams and athletic departments celebrated Juneteenth on Saturday. Here’s a closer look:

Red Sox

The Red Sox brought baseball clinics and elements of Fenway Park to Dorchester and Roxbury.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in collaboration with the Boston Area Church league, the Red Sox hosted a community event at Walsh Park. The event featured Juneteenth-themed giveaways, an ice cream truck, and games. It also included a mobile vaccination site, and the first 100 people to receive vaccinations at the event were given two free tickets to a Red Sox game.

Today we're proud to observe & celebrate #Juneteenth.



Learn more about our plans for the day: https://t.co/F37nj7bgCG

Later in the day, the Red Sox were slated to partner with MBK617 to host baseball clinics for approximately 100 youth of color between the ages of 5 and 12 at Orchard Park in Roxbury.

The Red Sox plan to fly the Juneteenth flag above Fenway Park throughout the weekend.

Patriots

The Patriots spotlighted Reconstruction US, an organization dedicated to educating people of all ages on Black history, culture, contributions, and excellence.

They provided a link to enroll in a free course or join in on a celebration through the organization.

We're spotlighting @reconstruct_us, an organization dedicated to educating people of all ages on Black history, culture, contributions and excellence.



To enroll in a free course or join in their Juneteenth celebrations, visit: https://t.co/BVCGtwwX1F

The organization will have a dance party, Juneteenth classes, freedom messages and meditations, and more.

Celtics

The Celtics tweeted out a message of support and celebration.

Today we are proud to observe and celebrate #Juneteenth, commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865 – two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

They also posted a video with Darien Morisset, who shared his thought on the holiday. He explained the significance of Juneteenth, how the holiday came to be, and why it’s important to celebrate.

“It’s not just a holiday for Black people to celebrate,” Morisset said. “It’s a holiday for all people to celebrate.”

HUDDLE UP, it's time to talk about #Juneteenth with Darien

How are you planning on celebrating #Juneteenth today?



Darien has a few ideas

Bruins

The Bruins retweeted a post from the NHL highlighting the story of former Bruin Willie O’Ree and his great-great grandfather Paris.

Tracing his roots, Willie O'Ree learned his great-great grandfather Paris was born into slavery in South Carolina in 1764.



Paris escaped to freedom at age 15. Several generations later, Willie made hockey history.



On #Juneteenth, read about Paris O'Ree: https://t.co/6xHrh4u6FX

Colleges

Boston College Athletics provided resources for the public to learn more about the significance of the holiday.

BC's Office of Institutional Diversity has provided resources to learn more about the holiday and its significance.



🔗 https://t.co/W4rxT3Y68g

Harvard Athletics encouraged everyone to educate themselves on the significance and meaning of the day.

Today we celebrate #Juneteenth



We encourage all members of the Harvard community to educate themselves on the significance and meaning of this day. #GoCrimson

Northeastern Athletics released a statement explaining the meaning of the holiday.

Boston University Athletics provided a resource with more information.

Today we honor and celebrate the importance of #Juneteenth



Make sure to follow BU Student-Athletes of Color on Instagram (https://t.co/55zyGWM6uv) to learn what today means to our student-athletes. #GoBU

UMass Amherst Athletics celebrated freedom.

Join with Massachusetts Athletics in honoring and celebrating #Juneteenth, a day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States