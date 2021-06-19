Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Many Boston teams and athletic departments celebrated Juneteenth on Saturday. Here’s a closer look:
The Red Sox brought baseball clinics and elements of Fenway Park to Dorchester and Roxbury.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in collaboration with the Boston Area Church league, the Red Sox hosted a community event at Walsh Park. The event featured Juneteenth-themed giveaways, an ice cream truck, and games. It also included a mobile vaccination site, and the first 100 people to receive vaccinations at the event were given two free tickets to a Red Sox game.
Later in the day, the Red Sox were slated to partner with MBK617 to host baseball clinics for approximately 100 youth of color between the ages of 5 and 12 at Orchard Park in Roxbury.
The Red Sox plan to fly the Juneteenth flag above Fenway Park throughout the weekend.
The Patriots spotlighted Reconstruction US, an organization dedicated to educating people of all ages on Black history, culture, contributions, and excellence.
They provided a link to enroll in a free course or join in on a celebration through the organization.
The organization will have a dance party, Juneteenth classes, freedom messages and meditations, and more.
The Celtics tweeted out a message of support and celebration.
They also posted a video with Darien Morisset, who shared his thought on the holiday. He explained the significance of Juneteenth, how the holiday came to be, and why it’s important to celebrate.
“It’s not just a holiday for Black people to celebrate,” Morisset said. “It’s a holiday for all people to celebrate.”
The Bruins retweeted a post from the NHL highlighting the story of former Bruin Willie O’Ree and his great-great grandfather Paris.
Boston College Athletics provided resources for the public to learn more about the significance of the holiday.
Harvard Athletics encouraged everyone to educate themselves on the significance and meaning of the day.
Northeastern Athletics released a statement explaining the meaning of the holiday.
Boston University Athletics provided a resource with more information.
UMass Amherst Athletics celebrated freedom.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.