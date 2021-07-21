Sports News Get your clubs ready, Topgolf is coming to Fenway Park The interactive golfing experience is scheduled to take place from Nov. 3 through 5. The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour will be the first golfing event at Fenway Park. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour will be coming to Fenway Park in November, according to Fenway Sports Management.

“We always look for new and unique events to share with the Boston community at Fenway Park and are thrilled to bring Topgolf to our venue for the first time,” said Fenway Sports Management President Mark Lev.

This will be the first time Fenway Park hosts a golf event. The interactive and engaging golfing experience will last five days from Nov 3 to 5.

Tee it up at FenwayPark and experience Top Golf like never before!



Learn more and buy tickets at https://t.co/jvR16fH3Cu. pic.twitter.com/zCfPQ3role — Fenway Park (@fenwaypark) July 21, 2021

Topgolf Live is a set of pop-up events hosted by Topgolf Entertainment Group that connects golfers “through cutting-edge technology and fun.”

Advertisement:

Golfers will be able to tee off from the Fenway lower seating bowl and aim to hit targets 60 to 140 feet away in the outfield. Toptracer technology will be able to track and score participants’ shots and is designed to be enjoyed by all skill levels.

“Topgolf is an experience that golfers of all abilities can enjoy,” Lev said. “And doing so within the reimagined driving range of historic Fenway Park will provide an elevated experience to this popular game.”

The event is produced by Fenway Sports Management and REVEL XP and tickets will go on sale starting July 30 on both Topgolf and the Red Sox’s websites.

Tickets prices start at $65 and tee times come in one-hour reservations. Corporate or group events can be booked through emailing [email protected].

Advertisement:

The 2022 US Open Championship is also presenting experiential packages which include drink tickets, limited edition Topgolf Live Black Clover hats, a VIP tour of Fenway Park, a complimentary Topgolf lifetime membership, and a gameplay voucher to use at any U.S. Topgolf location, except Topgolf Las Vegas.

Before Fenway Park in November, the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour will go to Cleveland’s Progressive Park in September and Florida State University’s Doak Campbell Stadium in mid-November.

Fenway Sports Management added the event is pending approval from the City of Boston.