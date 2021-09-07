Sports News NWHL rebrands as Premier Hockey Federation "This rebrand strategy speaks volumes about what women in sports and women in general are trying to do." Boston Pride players cheer as coach Paul Mara hoists the Isobel Cup trophy after the team's win over the Minnesota Whitecaps in the March championship game in Boston. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File

The organization formerly known as the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) will now be known as the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF), according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Entering its seventh season of operation, the PHF described the rebrand as a way to “re-define the league’s brand based on the skill and talent of its athletes as opposed to their gender.”

A new logo was also introduced, with the league initials (PHF) crowned by three stars, paying tribute to aspects of its original NHWL form.

“This rebrand strategy speaks volumes about what women in sports and women in general are trying to do,” Boston Pride forward Sammy Davis said in the league’s announcement. “We’re trying to be seen for more than just being women. It’s important to be pioneers, to be first. Set the foundation and show people that it’s okay to be different and it’s okay to want change.”

Davis and the Pride are the reigning PHF champions after winning the Isobel Cup in March. It was the second time in team history that Boston won the league title.

The PHF is currently home to six teams: Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, Minnesota Whitecaps, and the Toronto Six. The league also plans add a Montreal expansion team for the 2022-2023 season.

Looking ahead to the new season, the PHF will resume with the start of the 2021-2022 season on Nov. 6. Boston will begin its title defense in a championship rematch against Minnesota at Warrior Ice Arena at 6:30 p.m.