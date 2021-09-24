Sports News Roger Federer is in Boston to watch the Laver Cup as a spectator "Hello Boston!!!" he tweeted Friday morning. John McEnroe, Team World Captain, and Roger Federer pose for a photograph with the Laver Cup trophy after taking part in a live TV interview at TD Garden on Friday. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup

Tennis fans from around the world have congregated in Boston this weekend to watch the Laver Cup unfold at TD Garden.

One of those fans happens to be Roger Federer, who posted a selfie alongside the Cup, with the caption: “Hello Boston!!! @LaverCup.”

The unfortunate news is that Federer won’t be competing in the Cup, which runs from Friday through Sunday and pits some of the top European players vs. some of the top players from other parts of the world. Even though he can’t play, Federer made a surprise appearance and received a massive ovation from the Garden crowd on Friday.

Advertisement:

Federer competed in the first three editions, in 2017, 2018, and 2019, but he’s currently sidelined after having knee surgery last month.

Despite his absence, there are still some big names to keep an eye on this weekend. Team World, captained by John McEnroe, features Americans John Isner and Reilly Opelka, plus Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, Diego Schwartzman, and Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios, an avid Celtics fan, is particularly excited to play in Boston.

“If we can win the Laver Cup anywhere, then TD Garden and Boston, one of the greatest sports cities in the world, is the place to do it,” he said.