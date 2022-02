Sports News TD Garden will not require proof of vaccination starting Monday All guests 2 and older will still be required to wear a mask. TD Garden. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

TD Garden, in alignment with the city of Boston, will end the requirement for proof of vaccination starting Monday, Feb. 21.

The Boston mask mandate will continue to be in effect, requiring all guests 2 and older to wear a face mask at all times while indoors, except when actively eating or drinking.

Updated entry requirements for TD Garden effective 221. pic.twitter.com/tAqDFHxfIJ — TD Garden (@tdgarden) February 19, 2022