Sports News TD Garden to lift mask mandate Saturday The arena ended its vaccine mandate last month. Hockey fans sit socially distanced in TD Garden before an NHL hockey game in 2021. AP Photo/Elise Amendola

The TD Garden announced Wednesday it plans to roll back its mask mandate starting on March 5, taking its cue from the city of Boston.

Per a statement, masks are still “highly recommended” for people who are high risk for complications from COVID-19 but are no longer required for all events, including Celtics and Bruins games.

TD Garden ended its vaccine requirement two weeks ago.

The statement added that “certain events, seating locations and experiences may require additional health and safety guidelines per the request of promoters, touring artists or league protocols.”

The arena has two more events scheduled where masks will be required — Wednesday’s New Edition concert and Thursday’s game between the Celtics and Grizzlies.

The first mask-less event would have been a John Mayer concert on Friday. Mayer, however, tested positive for COVID recently along with several of his bandmates and was forced to postpone his two Garden shows to May.

“I’m so sorry to make you change your plans,” Mayer wrote on Instagram. “This is a bummer for everyone in the band and crew.”