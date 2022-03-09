Sports News Gillette Stadium will host Premier Lacrosse League quarterfinals The All-Star Game will take place there as well. A general view of the Gillette Stadium screen before a Premier Lacrosse League. Steve Luciano/AP Photo

Gillette Stadium will host the Premier Lacrosse League’s quarterfinals this year.

There will be three single-elimination games Sept. 3. The action gets underway at noon that Saturday, and matchups at 2:45 and 5:30 p.m. follow.

“It’s only fitting that the road towards a PLL Championship starts at Gillette Stadium, where six Super Bowl banners will sit above the six teams competing, paired with the league’s special history of an inaugural season beginning on this field” league co-founder and president Paul Rabil said in a release. “Fall in Foxborough is special.”

📍 QUARTERFINALS

Boston, MA | September 3 pic.twitter.com/jIMwnCPKVD — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) March 9, 2022

This will be in addition to the the All-Star Game, which is set for July 16 in Foxborough. Tickets for both events will go on sale in late March.

Advertisement:

The semifinals are in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 11 and the finals in Philadelphia on Sept. 18.