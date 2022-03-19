Sports News Former ESPN reporter John Clayton dies after brief illness John Clayton began working at ESPN in 1995. Ted S. Warren/AP File Photo





Former ESPN reporter John Clayton, who was nicknamed “The Professor,” died Friday at age 67, the network reported. His family told ESPN Clayton died following a brief illness.

Clayton began working at ESPN in 1995 covering the NFL. Prior, he covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Pittsburgh Press and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Most recently, he worked for the Seattle Sports 710 radio station for the past 14 years.

Clayton was also widely remembered for his appearance in a memorable “This Is SportsCenter” commercial in which he completes an on-air segment, pulls off a faux upper half of a suit to reveal a “Slayer” t-shirt, and lounges in his bedroom headbanging to heavy metal and munching on takeout food.

Advertisement:

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.