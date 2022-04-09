Sports News NFL community reacts to Dwayne Haskins’ death "Life is short. RIP DH." Dwayne Haskins starred at Ohio State. Jae C. Hong/AP File Photo

Dwayne Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after he was struck by a vehicle, according to multiple reports.

Haskins, who shined as Ohio State’s quarterback, went 15th overall to Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The NFL community and others reacted to the news:

The Dept. of Athletics is terribly saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Haskins. We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during this most difficult time. Our prayers are with the family, and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives. https://t.co/4aEdQ9nQdj — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) April 9, 2022

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

Heartbroken to hear of the loss of Dwayne Haskins Jr. My thoughts and prayers go out to his incredible family. One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend. God Bless!! pic.twitter.com/lM9Z8LzMhe — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) April 9, 2022

Hurt, lost for words RIH 7 — CJ Stroud (@CJ7STROUD) April 9, 2022

Life is short. RIP DH. 🙏 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 9, 2022

Damn man! Prayers up https://t.co/paPRVkb7cB — Robert Williams (@rob_williamsIII) April 9, 2022

RIP Dwayne Haskins 🙏🏾💙😢 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 9, 2022

Rest In Peace Dwayne Haskins.

Gone too soon is an understatement. Damn — Evan Turner (@thekidet) April 9, 2022

Heartbreaking. RIP Dwayne Haskins! Sending blessings and prayers to his family! Life is precious. We’re always reminded. Incredibly sad to see young kings and queens, with their entire life ahead of them, gone too soon. Love your people and find your happiness daily! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) April 9, 2022