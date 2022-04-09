NFL community reacts to Dwayne Haskins’ death

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Dwayne Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after he was struck by a vehicle, according to multiple reports.
Haskins, who shined as Ohio State’s quarterback, went 15th overall to Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft.
The NFL community and others reacted to the news:
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.