NFL community reacts to Dwayne Haskins’ death

"Life is short. RIP DH."

Dwayne Haskins starred at Ohio State. Jae C. Hong/AP File Photo

By Trevor Hass

Dwayne Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after he was struck by a vehicle, according to multiple reports.

Haskins, who shined as Ohio State’s quarterback, went 15th overall to Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The NFL community and others reacted to the news: