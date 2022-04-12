Sports News Veronica Burton got a call from Tom Brady after getting picked 7th in the WNBA Draft "Just know that I’m always cheering you from afar and I wish you the best of luck." Northwestern's Veronica Burton poses for a photo with commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected by the Dallas Wings. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

After getting picked seventh in Monday’s WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings, there probably weren’t many ways for Veronica Burton’s night to get any better.

But as it turned out, there was one more surprise for Burton: A message from Tom Brady.

“Just wanted to congratulate you on being drafted,” Brady told Burton.

“I know the Burton family very well. I’ve known your dad for a long time, your brother [Austin],” Brady added. “Just know that I’m always cheering you from afar and I wish you the best of luck. You had an amazing career and we know you embody everything about the spirit of community. It will take you a long way in life, it will take you a long way in your basketball career and it will take you a long way with your family.”

Burton’s father, Steve, is the sports director at WBZ-TV, a role in which he interviewed Brady numerous times over the two decades the longtime quarterback spent in New England.

Her brother, Austin, is a quarterback at Purdue. And her grandfather, Ron, was the first Patriots draft pick in team history in 1960 (and was the first Patriot to ever rush for 100 yards in a game).

Afterward, Burton — who averaged 17.8 points, 6.4 assists, and four steals per game as a senior for Northwestern— summed it all up.

“That was Tom Brady, the GOAT, the greatest player of all time, wishing me a congratulations,” she explained. “That means more than anything. He’s the best.”