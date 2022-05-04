Sports News Pedro Martinez and the TBS baseball broadcasters made a humorous cameo on ‘NBA on TNT’ "This is Pedro Martinez. He's going to throw a strike." Pedro Martinez gets a hug from Mo Vaughn before a Red Sox-Twins game in April. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Years removed from his active career as a pitcher, Pedro Martinez proved that he’s still able to make throws when needed.

Martinez, 50, is a current member of the MLB on TBS crew. But on Tuesday night, the trio of broadcasters — including Martinez, former shortstop Jimmy Rollins, and former outfielder Curtis Granderson — stepped onto the set of NBA on TNT to help with a segment.

Orchestrated by former NBA player (and current analyst) Kenny Smith, the baseball crew played the role of the Golden State Warriors in demonstrating a particular play from the Warriors-Grizzlies series.

Martinez played the part of Golden State’s Jordan Poole, directed with making a pass. Smith enjoyed the actor he’d cast for the part.

“This is Pedro Martinez. He’s going to throw a strike,” Smith joked. “He’s going to throw a strike to wherever this pass is going.”

Eventually, Martinez completed a perfect pass to Granderson, who made the layup over Shaquille O’Neal, causing chaos on the set as the baseball team celebrated and O’Neal (chided by Charles Barkley) laughed it off.