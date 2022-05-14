Sports News Bruins and Celtics have Game 7 on back-to-back days for first time ever It will be an eventful two days for Boston sports fans. The Bruins will play Game 7 in Carolina on Saturday, then the Celtics will play Game 7 at TD Garden on Sunday. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

This weekend marks the first time ever that the Bruins and Celtics are playing a Game 7 on back-to-back days.

First, the Bruins face the Carolina Hurricanes on the road on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Then, the Celtics face the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

The Bruins earned a 5-2 win on Thursday to force a Game 7, and the Celtics prevailed, 108-95, on Friday to do the same.

According to Boston Sports Info, the Bruins are 15-13 all-time in Game 7s but just 1-4 on the road. The Celtics are 24-9 overall and 20-5 at home.

The last time both teams won a Game 7 in the same year was in 2018, when they did so three days apart in late April. Before that, it hadn’t happened since 1988.

The Hurricanes are -135 favorites and the Celtics are 5-point favorites.

