Bruins and Celtics have Game 7 on back-to-back days for first time ever

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
This weekend marks the first time ever that the Bruins and Celtics are playing a Game 7 on back-to-back days.
First, the Bruins face the Carolina Hurricanes on the road on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Then, the Celtics face the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
The Bruins earned a 5-2 win on Thursday to force a Game 7, and the Celtics prevailed, 108-95, on Friday to do the same.
According to Boston Sports Info, the Bruins are 15-13 all-time in Game 7s but just 1-4 on the road. The Celtics are 24-9 overall and 20-5 at home.
The last time both teams won a Game 7 in the same year was in 2018, when they did so three days apart in late April. Before that, it hadn’t happened since 1988.
The Hurricanes are -135 favorites and the Celtics are 5-point favorites.
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.