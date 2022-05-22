Sports News 5-star OL Samson Okunlola of Brockton has 39 offers, including recent one from Alabama The Class of 2023 Thayer Academy star has no shortage of options.

Remember the name Samson Okunlola.

The 5-star offensive tackle from Brockton, who stars at Thayer Academy, has a chance to be one of the better football players to come out of Massachusetts in recent memory.

He currently has 39 offers, including one from the University of Alabama he picked up last week. Okunlola, a member of the Class of 2023 who checks in at 6 feet, 6 inches, and 295 pounds, is ranked No. 7 at his position on Rivals.

The following schools have offered him, per Rivals: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Morgan State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

After a great talk with Nick Saban I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Alabama pic.twitter.com/g2zmo18RhN — Samson Okunlola ‘23 (@SAMSONOKUNLOLA_) May 20, 2022

247 Sports lists him as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the country. The site doesn’t currently have a crystal ball prediction for where he’ll end up but notes that his brother, Samuel Okunlola, signed with Pittsburgh in the Class of 2022.

Working Knee jumps with 45 pass sets(6’6 295lbs OT/DT) pic.twitter.com/ruUNrCw4oh — Samson Okunlola ‘23 (@SAMSONOKUNLOLA_) May 19, 2021

Per 247, Samson Okunlola won a New England Independent Sports league wrestling title as a junior in winter 2022. The site’s Brian Dohn describes him as a player who will be a multi-year starter at a high-level college program and has “early-round NFL Draft potential.”

Advertisement:

“Possesses legitimate size and length for left tackle,” Dohn wrote. “Well-proportioned frame with room for development. Two-way player with understanding of leverage and ability to win those battles. Shows hand speed on both sides of ball.”

🥞 PANCAKE PARTY 🥞



The offensive linemen came to play at Sunday's @RivalsCamp in Indy.



Check out the best one-on-one wins 👇 pic.twitter.com/S6yMBKmEov — Rivals (@Rivals) May 17, 2022

Okunlola has his own brand, Pancake Honcho, and consistently posts photos of himself surrounded by pancakes while sporting the uniform of various college teams.