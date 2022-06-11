Sports News Your guide to the US Open at The Country Club in Brookline Here's what to watch, how to tune in, and more. Keegan Bradley grew up in Vermont and graduated from Hopkinton High School. Darron Cummings/AP Photo





The men’s US Open returns this week to The Country Club in Brookline for the first time since 1988, with 156 golfers competing in the 122nd edition of the championship.

Here are all the details: How to watch, key golfers, the championship’s history, and important spectator and transportation information.

2022 US Open: The basics

Where: The Country Club, Brookline

Dates: June 16-19

Purse: $12.5 million in 2021

Winner’s share: $2.25 million in 2021.

2022 US Open schedule

Monday-Wednesday: Practice rounds

Thursday: First round

Friday: Second round

Saturday: Third round

Sunday: Fourth round

Playoff: If necessary, it is a two-hole aggregate upon completion of the final round.

How to watch the 2022 US Open

• NBCUniversal (NBC, USA Network, Peacock) will provide live television coverage of all four rounds.

US Open 2022: Players to watch

Justin Thomas: The former world No. 1 captured the PGA Championship last month, rallying from seven shots back on the final day to force a three-hole playoff, where he defeated Will Zalatoris.

Scottie Scheffler: The No. 1-ranked player in the world won the Masters in April.

Phil Mickelson: After ending his four-month hiatus to play in the LIV Golf Invitational in England, Mickelson announced he is headed to Brookline as he looks to play in the last two majors of 2022.

Dustin Johnson: The 2016 US Open champ will be back to try to win another title despite resigning from the PGA Tour to play in the LIV Golf series.

Jon Rahm: The Spaniard is second in the world rankings. He won last year’s US Open when he birdied the final hole of the fourth round, taking the title by one stroke at Torrey Pines in California.

Collin Morikawa: Ranked No. 4, the former Cal golfer has struggled in recent weeks. He missed the cut at the Memorial, the fifth straight tournament in which he did not finish in the top 25.

Rory McIlroy: A fan favorite, McIlroy has won four majors, having captured the US Open in 2011,the 2014 Open,endad, and a pair of PGA Championships. He also won the Deutsche Bank Championship twice (2012, 2016) at TPC Boston.

Will Zalatoris: The San Francisco native has five top-10 finishes in his eight major appearances. He lost to Thomas in a playoff at the PGA last month, and was runner-up at the Masters in 2021.

Brooks Koepka: Less than two weeks after getting married to actress Jena Sims in Turks and Caicos, the 32-year-old Florida native will go for his third US Open and fifth major.

Keegan Bradley: A local favorite (he won the MIAA golf championship as a senior at Hopkinton High), Bradley, who won the PGA championship in 2011, will be looking to win his second major.

The US Open course: The Country Club

The Country Club’s championship course is 7,264 yards and will play to a par of 35-35–70. The yardage for each round will vary due to course setup and conditions.

The club is a collaborative design. In 1893, the first six holes were designed by the club’s first golf committee. In 1894 three new holes were added, and there was a redesign of the original six. Five years later the club expanded to 18 holes. A third nine, which is called Primrose, was designed in 1927.

The course used for championships, including the 2022 US Open, is a composite that incorporates 3½ holes from the Primrose.

Past US Opens at The Country Club

This is the fourth time the US Open is being held at The Country Club, and if history is an indication, four rounds may not be enough to determine a champion. Here’s how the three previous championships turned out:

1913

Francis Ouimet, a 20-year-old amateur who learned the game as a Brookline caddie and had grown up across the street from the course, defeated pros Harry Vardon and Ted Ray in an 18-hole playoff to win the title in his first attempt.

[ Brookline resident buys Francis Ouimet’s boyhood house, with eye on renovation and preservation ]

1963

Julius Boros won his second US Open by defeating Jacky Cupit and Arnold Palmer in an 18-hole playoff.

1988

After Curtis Strange and Nick Faldo had completed 72 holes tied at 6-under 278, Strange shot even-par 71 in an 18-hole playoff to defeat Faldo by four strokes and claim the first of his back-to-back US Open titles.

Three things to know

· This marks the 17th USGA championship to be held at The Country Club, tying it with Oakmont Country Club for second most and one behind Merion Golf Club (18). The most recent USGA event held at The Country Club was the 2013 US Amateur.

· In addition to the three events at The Country Club, Massachusetts has been the site of of the US Open six additional times, with Myopia Hunt Club hosting the event on four occasions (1898, 1901,1905, and 1908). Brae Burn Country Club in West Newton was the host in 1919 and Worcester Country Club had the honor in 1925.

· The youngest winner was 19-year-old John McDermott, who won in 1911. The oldest winner is Hale Irwin, who was 45 and playing on a special exemption when he won his third title, in 1990.

Future US Opens

June 15-18, 2023: The Los Angeles Country Club (North Course)

June 13-16, 2024: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (Course No. 2), Village of Pinehurst, N.C.

June 12-15, 2025: Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club

June 18-21, 2026: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, N.Y.

June 17-20, 2027: Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links

June 15-18, 2028: TBD

June 14-17, 2029: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (Course No. 2), Village of Pinehurst, N.C.

Spectator policy

Autographs: Autographs should only be obtained at designated areas at the completion of the player’s round. On-course autographs are not permitted. This includes, but is not limited to, tees, fairways, greens and practice areas during practice and championship rounds.

Safety and etiquette: Stay behind gallery ropes and follow directions of championship marshals. Only cross fairways at designated crosswalk areas. Stay quiet and stand still when players are about to hit or when instructed by marshals. All mobile devices must be set to silent or vibrate at all times.

First-aid stations will be located adjacent to Holes 2, 14, and 16.

Parking and transportation

Taking public transportation is encouraged by the USGA, which is providing complimentary shuttle transportation to and from the following MBTA stations: Forest Hills, Boston College, Cleveland Circle, and Reservoir.

There is no fan parking at Forest Hills, Boston College, Cleveland Circle, or Reservoir.

The MBTA is offering complimentary parking for US Open fans and volunteers at 100+ MBTA stations. Fans are encouraged to park at one of the listed facilities and take the subway, commuter rail, or bus to the championship. Parking rules, policies, and payment enforcement will remain in effect for non-US Open attendees and daily MBTA commuters.

Parking: There is no general fan parking or parking for fans with disabilities available in the immediate vicinity of The Country Club.

Ride share: Fans can take ride share services to Larz Anderson Park. US Open ride share and passenger drop-off only will be allowed at the designated area at Larz Anderson Park, accessed via Avon Street, and located within a 10-minute walk to Gate 6.

Fans can also take ride share services to Lot X (37 A Street, Needham) where complimentary shuttle transportation will be provided to and from The Country Club.

There is no parking or staging for vehicles at either location, so pick-up times will need to be coordinated accordingly. Vehicles will be instructed to follow signs and parking attendants to the appropriate pick-up and drop-off location. Access is limited to vehicles no larger than a 12-passenger van or limousine.

