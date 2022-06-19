Sports News Why Keegan Bradley is honoring Carlton Fisk at the US Open His shoes say "27" and "Uncle Pudge." Keegan Bradley of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on Sunday. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Keegan Bradley’s local legend status reached new heights this week.

The former Hopkinton High School star, who started strong at the US Open, has become a fan favorite at The Country Club in Brookline.

He entered Sunday’s final round two strokes back of the co-leaders and in contention. While his local roots are enough to gain the attention of fans in the area, he has another Boston tie as well.

Bradley’s wife Jillian’s uncle happens to be none other than Carlton Fisk. The golfer is honoring the Red Sox legend by wearing shoes that have “27” and “Uncle Pudge” on them.

Besides being a proud son of New England @Keegan_Bradley has a family member who is a @RedSox Icon. The uncle of Keegan’s wife Jillian is Carlton Fisk. Keegan is wearing his #27 on his shoes and “Uncle Pudge” on the tongue of the shoes. pic.twitter.com/xMHwAbT4Kp — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) June 18, 2022

Bradley, who threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park on Tuesday, has become a fan favorite at this year’s US Open. Even as he’s struggled in stretches Sunday, a sizable crowd has stuck around to watch him play.

New England’s Keegan Bradley is 3-over for today. Missed the birdie putt on 6 in front of a big crowd (many of them are sticking around for the final pairing). pic.twitter.com/MIJ4kTj38t — Katie McInerney (@k8tmac) June 19, 2022

From the grandstand on No. 6, Keegan Bradley collects his first birdie of the day. #USOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/Bz8PkkmNmG — Brendan McGair (@BWMcGair03) June 19, 2022

If, by some miracle, he waves a ball fair and into the hole to win the US Open, Boston may never be the same.