Why Keegan Bradley is honoring Carlton Fisk at the US Open

Keegan Bradley’s local legend status reached new heights this week.
The former Hopkinton High School star, who started strong at the US Open, has become a fan favorite at The Country Club in Brookline.
He entered Sunday’s final round two strokes back of the co-leaders and in contention. While his local roots are enough to gain the attention of fans in the area, he has another Boston tie as well.
Bradley’s wife Jillian’s uncle happens to be none other than Carlton Fisk. The golfer is honoring the Red Sox legend by wearing shoes that have “27” and “Uncle Pudge” on them.
Bradley, who threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park on Tuesday, has become a fan favorite at this year’s US Open. Even as he’s struggled in stretches Sunday, a sizable crowd has stuck around to watch him play.
If, by some miracle, he waves a ball fair and into the hole to win the US Open, Boston may never be the same.
