Sports News Watch: Turkey makes its way onto course at US Open in Brookline Turkeys have made their way onto the course at the Country Club during the US Open. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

There was a crowded leaderboard entering the final round of the US Open at the Country Club in Brookline. But there was some room for a wild animal to take part in Sunday’s action, too.

A turkey made its way onto the fairway and nearly got hit by a golf ball. Cameron Trinagle’s second shot on the eighth hole landed in front of and rolled around the turkey, which caused it to run across the fairway after the ball rolled.

Tournament officials tried to catch the turkey but it actually ran away before it could be caught, according to the Golf Channel’s Twitter account.

Turkeys have been roaming around the course for much of the weekend.

As for Trinagle, the turkey spotting might have been a good omen for him. Trinagle birdied the par-5 eighth hole and is shooting 3-under in the final round through the first 12 holes. Trinagle is at par for the tournament and is tied for 10th on the leaderboard.